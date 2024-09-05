Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant generative AI design workshops
Our approach to GenAI development

We follow three main steps to create GenAI products and services that are compliant, scalable, and human-centered. This results in nnovating faster, with confidence and impact.

Three main steps to create GenAI products and services

Discover

Identify where GenAI can provide the most value

Indentify, prioritize, and quantify use cases and opportunity areas guided by a multidiciplinary team of experts.

Accelerate

Shorten the time from idea to launch

Utilize Cognizant-powered tooling to accelerate ideation, design, engineering and deployment of intelligent systems.

Validate

Create human-centered experiences

Through iterative user and technology testing, ensure your GenAI solutions are relevant, safe, and widely adopted.

Govern

Embrace innovation safely and ethically

Understand and anticipate policy and regulatory trends to control and align with compliance at every step of your journey

Plan your workshop
We’re currently offering the following workshops to help your business excel:
Workshop 1 - Opportunity framing

In the fast-evolving digital landscape, organizations face several challenges when enabling GenAI into their strategy and operations. Challenges range from overcoming a lack of confidence in the technology, aligning AI initiatives with business objectives, and estimating and demonstrating AI's value.

Our GenAI opportunity framing workshop offers your organization or department insights into GenAI's potential and limitations, identifying use cases that are a must-have in your industry, as well as setting the stage for GenAI tailored solutions and experimentation.

Key benefits:

  • Inspire, inform and guide teams and leads in first steps of GenAI
  • Assess your current GenAI maturity state, understanding what your organization can do in the short term to stay ahead 
  • Identify areas for GenAI development for your business based on where the market and your industry currently are

Outcomes:

  • Qualified and prioritized opportunity areas aligned with your function and industry
  • Business objectives set to enable a GenAI roadmap
  • Identified quick-win use cases to start experimentation
Workshop 2 - Build-to-learn

Explore the potential success of a business idea by creating a human-centered GenAI POC. Our build-to-learn workshop helps teams to develop an experimental mindset to GenAI innovation. This mindset is critical to enable teams learn from failure early and pivot quickly to ensure GenAI solutions create real value.

By participating in this workshop, your team will gain the essential tools and knowledge to define, develop and validate GenAI experiments, helping reduce the time it takes to achieve product-market-fit and ensuring that your AI initiatives deliver measurable and sustainable value.

Key benefits:

  • Learn to identify and frame your GenAI opportunity
  • Hands-on experience with building and testing experiments to validate assumptions
  • Foster collaboration among business, design, and development teams

Outcomes:

  • Functional prototype of prioritized experiment
  • Experiments backlog to help you mitigate risks of your GenAI use case
  • Actionable success metrics and KPIs defined.
Workshop 3 - Measuring impact

You've already conducted several pilot projects and are working towards implementing a GenAI strategy across your organization. This workshop is designed to help you measure and demonstrate the value of your GenAI initiatives, driving adoption across your organization and transforming AI explorations into measurable business success.

Ideal for teams looking to scale AI adoption and achieve tangible ROI, by participating in this workshop, you will gain the essential tools and knowledge to accurately measure the impact of your AI strategies. This will drive continuous improvement, optimize business outcomes, and ensure that your AI initiatives deliver measurable and sustainable value.

Key benefits:

  • Align AI initiatives with business strategy and key objectives
  • Accelerate GenAI adoption across your organization
  • Foster a culture of continuous discovery and experimentation
  • Context and inspiration to improve your current tools and metrics, like OKRs, roadmaps, and KPIs
  • Be data-informed instead of letting data drive you in circles

Outcomes:

  • Actionable success metrics and KPIs defined
  • Measurement plan on how to combine behavioural, attitudinal, and qualitative insights
  • The riskiest assumptions, that could impact the success and adoption of your product, identified and prioritized
  • Experiments backlog to help you mitigate risks of your GenAI initiatives
Register and unlock the power of GenAI 

Through our client interactions and projects, we have seen a pattern in specific challenges that organizations face when getting started or when progressing throughout their GenAI journey. Cognizant GenAI offerings addresses these needs with a set of short engagements. Designed to spark innovation, promote best practices, these short, intensive engagements promote best practices, and align teams on high-impact GenAI opportunities.

Would you like to secure a workshop for your team? Register via the button below.

Plan your workshop