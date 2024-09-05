Cognizant generative AI design workshops

Our approach to GenAI development
We follow three main steps to create GenAI products and services that are compliant, scalable, and human-centered. This results in nnovating faster, with confidence and impact.
Discover
Identify where GenAI can provide the most value
Indentify, prioritize, and quantify use cases and opportunity areas guided by a multidiciplinary team of experts.
Accelerate
Shorten the time from idea to launch
Utilize Cognizant-powered tooling to accelerate ideation, design, engineering and deployment of intelligent systems.
Validate
Create human-centered experiences
Through iterative user and technology testing, ensure your GenAI solutions are relevant, safe, and widely adopted.
Govern
Embrace innovation safely and ethically
Understand and anticipate policy and regulatory trends to control and align with compliance at every step of your journey
In the fast-evolving digital landscape, organizations face several challenges when enabling GenAI into their strategy and operations. Challenges range from overcoming a lack of confidence in the technology, aligning AI initiatives with business objectives, and estimating and demonstrating AI's value.
Our GenAI opportunity framing workshop offers your organization or department insights into GenAI's potential and limitations, identifying use cases that are a must-have in your industry, as well as setting the stage for GenAI tailored solutions and experimentation.
Key benefits:
Outcomes:
Explore the potential success of a business idea by creating a human-centered GenAI POC. Our build-to-learn workshop helps teams to develop an experimental mindset to GenAI innovation. This mindset is critical to enable teams learn from failure early and pivot quickly to ensure GenAI solutions create real value.
By participating in this workshop, your team will gain the essential tools and knowledge to define, develop and validate GenAI experiments, helping reduce the time it takes to achieve product-market-fit and ensuring that your AI initiatives deliver measurable and sustainable value.
Key benefits:
Outcomes:
You've already conducted several pilot projects and are working towards implementing a GenAI strategy across your organization. This workshop is designed to help you measure and demonstrate the value of your GenAI initiatives, driving adoption across your organization and transforming AI explorations into measurable business success.
Ideal for teams looking to scale AI adoption and achieve tangible ROI, by participating in this workshop, you will gain the essential tools and knowledge to accurately measure the impact of your AI strategies. This will drive continuous improvement, optimize business outcomes, and ensure that your AI initiatives deliver measurable and sustainable value.
Key benefits:
Outcomes:
Through our client interactions and projects, we have seen a pattern in specific challenges that organizations face when getting started or when progressing throughout their GenAI journey. Cognizant GenAI offerings addresses these needs with a set of short engagements. Designed to spark innovation, promote best practices, these short, intensive engagements promote best practices, and align teams on high-impact GenAI opportunities.
