For starters, we have more time at hand. This may seem basic, but more time (coupled with the existential nature of changes imposed upon us by the pandemic) leads to more thoughtful, reflective, aided, nuanced and (possibly) astute decision making. Needless to say, this has made the "how" (- essentially the experience -) of a transaction much more important than the "what" ( - product or the service - ) being bought or exchanged.

Anyone awake and conscious through the last year and a half would have felt that the pandemic has fundamentally changed human behavior in daily life. Some of it knowingly, some unknowingly and unconsciously. Since we, well most of us, are consumers of products and services alike, these behavioral change patterns have created a shift in experiential expectations of us humans and this in turn has changed the way we interact, transact and consume.

For example, the reflective working professional with time at hand feels the need to invest in themself. This is an easily addressed ask especially due to the proliferation of online education in lockdown impacted times. The remarkable shift however is in the expectation that this learning will be entertaining thereby making great use of free time.

So in a nutshell for an online education provider, remote accessibility of educational content isn't nearly enough anymore; differentiation lies in quality of content and the experience of how it is delivered (with possibly the experience being highest in priority). This is causing online education marketplaces to act more like original content producers with excellence in the experience of imparting education.

To have an idea, take a look at Masterclass, then go to the Netflix portal and now tell me you don't see an unconscious convergence of these two very different content consumption platforms.

In a further twist to this model especially around education and up-skilling, we see democratization of content production in platforms like Skillshare. I have also come across genZ who consider short format indy video content on TikTok as a learning resource more attractive than most accredited learning formats.

Another very interesting example of changing expectations from experience, is around how we tend to do groceries and other daily supply provisioning. What would have been a regular visit to the nearest supermarket evolved into using the online channel for the regular supermarket, and then it further moved to considerations around sustainable and fair-trade or local produce sourcing. This has created a trend of moving towards marketplaces which have the modality of grocery procurement at heart rather than the grocery items themselves. Take a look at Dumpling which positions as "the personal, ethical, and local way to get groceries to your door".

We Transact and Engage Digital-Unless

Increasingly, we are digital-unless (irrespective of boomers, millennials, genZ) and most of it manifests as mobile-first or mobile-native. This creates an interesting customer engagement context, given that physical and digital goods and services are all flowing through digital channels. This makes the storefront obsolete and firmly establishes perception as the reality. This was an evolutionary trend till it was accelerated by the pandemic. My mum and dad who are in their late seventies/ early eighties have discovered and are using online essentials shopping via mobile apps. Children in India who have started school in the past couple of years have seen online media as the only educational conduit. Virtual events, earlier mostly limited to conference calls in working teams, have expanded to concerts, conferences, church service, alumni meetups, hack-athons, auctions, pretty much any multiparty interaction for that matter.

The need for digital channel combined with physical logistics enforced and accelerated by the pandemic has seen horizontal marketplaces driving huge growth (and at times consolidation of players. Takeaway.com is a prime example of this. there has however been a consumer preference driven proliferation of vertical marketplaces as well. In the food delivery space Chowbus is a great example which focuses on the cuisine rather than the delivery service. Gooddog is another great example of a vertical marketplace cashing in on a pandemic influenced trend around the need for companionship and pets. It is also evident that the most popular marketplaces are the ones which have caught onto trends early and have read ahead on human behavior and experience expectations especially when impacted by radical life events like the pandemic.