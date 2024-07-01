The Northern European newsletters deliver quarterly industry insights to help your business adapt, evolve, and respond—as if on intuition
Making well-informed decisions at both project and multi-project levels is crucial for enhancing an organization’s overall return on investment (ROI).
This is where project portfolio management (PPM) comes into play, serving as a strategic tool to identify and eliminate constraints, prioritize alignment with client expectations, and ensure that resources are managed adaptively to align with overarching strategic goals.
Cognizant’s Portfolio Management Maturity Model is designed to facilitate a rapid assessment of an organization’s maturity levels. This model focuses on evaluating the status, pinpointing opportunities for improvement, and aligning priorities with client expectations to draft a well-defined growth roadmap. The assessment, conducted collaboratively through platforms like MIRO, provides real-time data access and tracking capabilities, enabling a comprehensive evaluation within a two-week timeframe.
The maturity model is built around nine core pillars that assess and improve an organization’s portfolio management practices:
The maturity model is significant for several reasons:
The primary purpose of the maturity model is to assess the current maturity of an organization, identify opportunities, create a prioritization diagram, and define a clear roadmap aligned with agreed targets. This structured approach fosters a culture of continuous improvement and excellence, ultimately enhancing performance, efficiency, and outcomes.
Implementing a portfolio management maturity model is essential for organizations seeking to optimize their project and portfolio management practices. By focusing on strategic alignment, risk mitigation, and continuous improvement, organizations can enhance their decision-making processes, maximize ROI, and achieve their strategic goals. This whitepaper provides a roadmap to achieving portfolio management excellence, ensuring that businesses can enhance its overall ROI.
