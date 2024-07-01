The Northern European newsletters deliver quarterly industry insights to help your business adapt, evolve, and respond—as if on intuition
Agile is not just a set of practices; it’s a mindset that embraces change and focuses on delivering maximum value to your business and customers. It promotes adaptive planning, early delivery, and continuous improvement, all while encouraging rapid and flexible responses to change. This is achieved through a strong feedback culture, where the customer is always at the center.
In the digital age, customer expectations are higher than ever. They demand high-quality products and services that meet their needs promptly. Agile helps organizations meet these demands by emphasizing customer collaboration, regular feedback, and frequent delivery. In a world disrupted by uncertainty, resource shortages, and new technologies, the need for agility has become even more critical. Organizations must navigate uncertainty and make quick decisions to survive and thrive.
Cognizant provides a clear understanding of your current Agile maturity and delivers tailored insights to help your organization become more resilient and adaptable. This includes improving product quality, accelerating time to market, increasing productivity, and enhancing both customer and employee satisfaction. Agile equips organizations with the capabilities they need to succeed in today’s fast-paced business landscape.
Many organizations claim to be agile, but often it’s just “agile washing.” They adopt new names for existing roles, embrace Scrum and Sprint, provide training, but overlook the critical cultural shift. Proper cultural transformation is essential for truly embracing Agile principles, enhancing adaptability, fostering innovation, and maintaining competitiveness. Cognizant offers a comprehensive Agile Excellence Maturity Model to help organizations assess, plan, and advance their Agile journey. Our model is built on years of experience and industry insights, ensuring a holistic approach to transformation.
At Cognizant, we take an empirical approach to the Agile journey. We gather data to understand the current state and maturity of the organization. Our Agile maturity assessment serves as the starting point, helping us identify areas for enhancement and develop actionable steps for progress. We evaluate team agility, organizational agility, product agility, business agility, tool adoption and automation, people and culture, and leadership and strategy. We collaborate with clients to establish Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) to ensure the effectiveness of our approach.
Our maturity model helps clients set meaningful milestones on their Agile transformation roadmap, providing tangible outcomes to strive for. It’s not just about understanding where they are—it’s about defining where they want to go and how to get there. This structured approach ensures that the journey toward Agile maturity is well-defined, measurable, and aligned with the organization’s strategic goals.
By embracing the Agile Excellence Maturity Model with Cognizant, your organization can navigate the complexities of today's business environment and achieve sustained success.