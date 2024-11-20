In today's fast-paced technological landscape, understanding your organization's readiness for generative AI is crucial. Our Rapid Generative AI Assessment Tool is designed to help you explore the transformative potential of generative AI, identify gaps, and uncover strategic opportunities. By completing our 12-question assessment, you'll receive a comprehensive report within 1-2 days, detailing your scores, maturity levels, and actionable insights.

Why This Assessment Matters

As generative AI technologies rapidly advance, it's essential for businesses to evaluate their readiness to leverage this disruptive technology effectively. Despite the expected surge in generative AI adoption—projected to reach over 80% by 2026—only a small fraction of organizations are poised for successful implementation[1]. Moreover, the global generative AI market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.47%, reaching $356.10 billion by 2030[2]. This highlights the immense potential and urgency for businesses to prepare and capitalize on this technology.

What We Assess

Our tool evaluates your organization’s current state across five key dimensions:

Governance

Skilling

Process

Strategy

Tools

By pinpointing your strengths and areas for improvement, you'll gain valuable insights to develop a strategic roadmap for navigating the generative AI landscape.

Maturity Levels

Your results will be analyzed and categorized into a four-level matrix: