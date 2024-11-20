The Northern European newsletters deliver quarterly industry insights to help your business adapt, evolve, and respond—as if on intuition
In today's fast-paced technological landscape, understanding your organization's readiness for generative AI is crucial. Our Rapid Generative AI Assessment Tool is designed to help you explore the transformative potential of generative AI, identify gaps, and uncover strategic opportunities. By completing our 12-question assessment, you'll receive a comprehensive report within 1-2 days, detailing your scores, maturity levels, and actionable insights.
As generative AI technologies rapidly advance, it's essential for businesses to evaluate their readiness to leverage this disruptive technology effectively. Despite the expected surge in generative AI adoption—projected to reach over 80% by 2026—only a small fraction of organizations are poised for successful implementation[1]. Moreover, the global generative AI market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.47%, reaching $356.10 billion by 2030[2]. This highlights the immense potential and urgency for businesses to prepare and capitalize on this technology.
Our tool evaluates your organization’s current state across five key dimensions:
By pinpointing your strengths and areas for improvement, you'll gain valuable insights to develop a strategic roadmap for navigating the generative AI landscape.
Your results will be analyzed and categorized into a four-level matrix:
Once our team of experts has analyzed your results, you can delve deeper into the findings by engaging in a detailed discussion with a member of our multidisciplinary team during a Generative AI Design Framework workshop. Based on your maturity level, we may recommend one of the following workshops:
These workshops are designed to help you further explore and implement generative AI solutions tailored to your organization's needs.
