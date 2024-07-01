The research, guided by Pierre Marchand, Cognizant’s Chief Data Strategist, emphasizes the critical alignment of business and IT strategies. Utilizing frameworks like objectives and key results (OKRs), organizations can bridge the gap between strategic business objectives and IT initiatives . Only then we can go into some practical advice:

Foundations for AI Success

Start with evaluating the current technical infrastructure, data quality, availability, and employee skills to identify gaps and opportunities for improvement. Invest in training and upskilling employees to work effectively with generative AI technologies, promoting a culture of continuous learning and adaptability to embrace new tools and methodologies.

Next, you can engage key stakeholders from across the organization, including business, IT, and data teams. Establish clear roles and responsibilities to foster collaboration and ensure buy-in and support for generative AI initiatives.

Implement robust data governance frameworks to ensure data quality, compliance, and security, which are vital for the effective functioning of generative AI systems. Establish an ethical AI board or committee to oversee the ethical implications of AI use, guiding AI initiatives to align with ethical standards and best practices, ensuring responsible AI deployment.

Putting Strategy into Action

Start with small, manageable pilot projects to test the feasibility and impact of generative AI. These projects will help build confidence, demonstrate value, and identify potential challenges before scaling up.

Ensure seamless integration of generative AI with existing business processes and IT systems, aligning AI outputs with existing workflows and ensuring interoperability with current technologies.

Implement mechanisms to track the performance and impact of generative AI initiatives using metrics aligned with the value of investments (VOI) framework, such as customer satisfaction, employee engagement, and process efficiency, to evaluate success.

Plan for scalability from the outset considering how generative AI initiatives can be expanded across the organization. Establish a roadmap for future AI projects to ensure continuous improvement and innovation.

Finally, you should put in place a comprehensive change management strategy to manage the transition, communicate the benefits of generative AI, address employee concerns, and ensure smooth adoption of new processes.

The game of value

