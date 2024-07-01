Type in a topic service or offering and then hit Enter to search
Common Searches :
Written by Cognizant Benelux
1 July, 2024
Share
2 mins
Driving business value has become more important than ever before. Organizations are on a journey where they need to make value trade-offs in the backlog of use cases and projects.
The challenge is to choose the most valuable backlog items, taking the perspective of all stakeholders into consideration, while (re-)using the data products and IT artifacts in the landscape in a clever way. Balancing short-term benefits and long-term contributions to a more sustainable business model provides an additional challenge.
To better understand how organizations in Belgium and the Netherlands are addressing these challenges, we have conducted research, interviewing technology and data leaders across different industries.
From this research study five key insights prevail:
Based on the above insights we are keen to introduce our perspective on how to play the game of value in the AI-enabled organization.