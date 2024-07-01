Skip to main content Skip to footer
Driving business value has become more important than ever before. Organizations are on a journey where they need to make value trade-offs in the backlog of use cases and projects.

The challenge is to choose the most valuable backlog items, taking the perspective of all stakeholders into consideration, while (re-)using the data products and IT artifacts in the landscape in a clever way. Balancing short-term benefits and long-term contributions to a more sustainable business model provides an additional challenge.

To better understand how organizations in Belgium and the Netherlands are addressing these challenges, we have conducted research, interviewing technology and data leaders across different industries.

From this research study five key insights prevail:

  1. Companies need to do more with the same resources.
  2. There is a gap between strategic business objectives and information technology & artificial intelligence initiatives.
  3. There is an untapped opportunity to leverage data products that are already available within the organization.
  4. Organizations need to leverage momentum to achieve the next level of collaboration.
  5. Organizations need to create inspiration and pull to improve the conditions of the AI-enabled organization.

Based on the above insights we are keen to introduce our perspective on how to play the game of value in the AI-enabled organization.

Click here to read the full report.
