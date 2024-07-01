Driving business value has become more important than ever before. Organizations are on a journey where they need to make value trade-offs in the backlog of use cases and projects.

The challenge is to choose the most valuable backlog items, taking the perspective of all stakeholders into consideration, while (re-)using the data products and IT artifacts in the landscape in a clever way. Balancing short-term benefits and long-term contributions to a more sustainable business model provides an additional challenge.