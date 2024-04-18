Digital twin technology and simulation modelling

The use of digital twin and simulation modelling has become an increasingly crucial tool in modern supply chain management to respond to ever-increasing complexity and disruptions. More manufacturers and retailers are embracing the pervasive mission to build digital twins. By creating virtual representations of physical assets, systems, and processes, they facilitate operational enhancements, cost reduction, and risk mitigation. Through the integration of real-time data from diverse sources like sensors and machines, digital twins provide comprehensive, unbiased models of how things behave in the real world. This capability empowers organizations to design, monitor, analyze, and optimize assets and operations in real-time, resulting in more accurate decisions and more efficient operations.

Simulation modelling, on the other hand, is a potent tool that permits organizations to construct virtual representations of their operations and simulate various scenarios based on pre-determined parameters. It encompasses various sophisticated techniques such as Monte Carlo simulation, discrete event simulation, and agent-based modelling. These are integral tools in decision-making for companies like General Motors, Proctor and Gamble, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Eli Lilly. By utilizing mathematical algorithms and computer simulations, organizations mimic real-world processes and analyze their performance. Highly realistic simulation models, fed with both structured and unstructured data and utilizing advanced analytics, can determine precise outcomes to different scenarios.

Consequently, this relationship between digital twins and simulation modelling is interdependent and mutually beneficial, enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of both methodologies.

Benefits and applications of digital twins in supply chain implementation

In a multi-site distribution model, digital twin technology enhances supply chain resilience by providing insights into bottleneck identification, inventory positioning and management, transportation routes and mapping, distribution strategies, planning and forecasting.

Businesses are empowered to dynamically adjust these parameters within the virtual environment to optimize resilience and respond effectively to unexpected events or changes in market conditions.

Integrating digital twins into supply chain management improves efficiency, agility, decision-making, and risk assessment. Digital twins visualize and optimize end-to-end supply chain operations, quickly finding and fixing inefficiencies, and bottlenecks. This real-time monitoring and analysis enable fast responses, thus boosting overall supply chain performance and profitability. As digital twins can run many simulations to monitor and study any number of processes, it is possible to experiment with endless design iterations in the virtual world without stopping the production line.

This requires a significant reliance on automated modeling techniques that include hyperparameter tuning, self-supervised learning (SSL) techniques, and model searches for predefined recurrent patterns. In this way, an automated proof-of-concept (auto PoC) can be performed with minimal effort to ascertain whether the volume and quality of data are sufficient to generate a baseline model. Since all validation and reporting processes are automated, this baseline model may subsequently be deployed to the production platform without requiring human intervention. On the one hand, this degree of automation guarantees complete compliance with minimal effort. On the other hand, the “auto PoC” step also has the advantage that it is reiterated every time new or more data comes in, to help deciding on model re-training. Increasing twin automation clearly means envisioning a “twin core product” which is more real-world data-centric than based on time consuming mechanistic models that needs subject matter expert (SMEs) and simulated data not reflecting real world variance and noise.

Digital twin technology provides real-time insights into individual store performance, inventory levels, and demand patterns. By simulating store-specific scenarios, retailers optimize inventory allocation, promotional strategies, loyalty programs, and store replenishment processes, even potentially creating digital twins of customers (DToCs), enhancing customer satisfaction, and maximizing sales performance across their retail network.

Impact on trial-and-error in supply chain management

Digital twin technology and simulation modelling significantly reduce trial-and-error in supply chain management. Instead of relying on physical changes and evaluations, organizations simulate scenarios virtually, making data-driven decisions that enhance efficiency and reduce costs. By simulating inventory scenarios, optimizing stock keeping unit (SKU) management, and predicting demand fluctuations, the digital twin enables proactive measures to mitigate stockouts even creating specific scenarios for sets of products that have specific and unique requirements or dependencies, improve supply chain resilience.

Other benefits and requirements

Digital twins and simulation modelling enhance communication, collaboration, and decision-making in supply chain management. They require extensive data collection, integration, validation, and continuous improvement to accurately reflect and optimize physical supply chain operations.

Combining digital twin insights with pricing and promotion strategies lets retailers adjust pricing and promotions based on SKU performance and market conditions.