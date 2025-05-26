Cognizant hosted an insightful Pega GenAI Blueprint Workshop focused on revolutionizing dynamic case management in banking. The AI workshop, held under the inspiring tagline "Do More. Work Different – Design Better!", brought together IT and business stakeholders of a leading Dutch bank to explore the transformative potential of Pega GenAI Blueprint.

Diverse Roles, Unified Goals: Participants from various roles, including Business Architects, Business Analysts, Product Leads, and Engineers, came together to collaborate and jointly defined the business prompts for the GenAI tool. This diverse mix of professionals ensured a holistic approach to prompting, designing and implementing AI-driven solutions.

Hands-On AI Workshop: Attendees engaged in a hands-on AI workshop where they generated their journeys, case types, personas, and data model using GenAI. They then re-ran the Blueprint tool using their optimized prompts and compared the results. This practical exercise allowed participants to evaluate the completeness of GenAI Blueprint generation and identify areas for improvement.

Key Highlights from the Workshop:

1. Accelerating Innovation with Pega GenAI Blueprint: Together we showcased how Pega GenAI Blueprint can significantly reduce the time and effort required for requirements gathering and accelerate the development process. By turning AI generated Blueprints into new Pega applications, businesses can leverage AI analysis to build optimized workflows, making innovation more accessible than ever.

2. Key Takeaways: The workshop concluded with actionable takeaways, emphasizing the importance of using Blueprint to assist in new workflow design and kickstart Pega development. Participants were encouraged to implement one of the applications to further build and design for real-world applications.

Join the AI evolution!

The Pega GenAI Blueprint Workshop for this leading Dutch bank was a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation. By leveraging Pega GenAI Blueprint, businesses can unlock new opportunities and drive transformative change in the world of business lending and banking in general. Stay tuned for more updates and insights from Cognizant as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible. Contact me (Wilfred.Harbers@cognizant.com) if you want a similar GenAI one-day workshop with your teams in our Amsterdam GenAI Lab.