As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the digital landscape, a new paradigm is emerging, the agentic internet. This concept, explored in our recent feature in iBestuur Magazine, marks a shift from passive browsing to proactive digital engagement through intelligent AI agents.

These agents, envisioned as personal digital assistants, negotiators, and researchers, are set to revolutionize how individuals interact with both private and public services. Rather than navigating complex websites or filling out forms, users will soon rely on AI agents that communicate directly with organizational systems to complete tasks seamlessly.

Cognizant’s research report, New Minds, New Markets, developed with Oxford Economics, highlights how AI is not only transforming internal business operations but also fundamentally altering consumer behaviour. A new generation, digitally native, time-conscious, and demanding simplicity is already embracing this shift.

The implications for the public sector are profound. As citizens grow accustomed to intuitive digital experiences in the private sector, they expect the same from government services. The Dutch Digitization Strategy (NDS) echoes this sentiment, aiming to present a unified, accessible government.

However, accessibility remains a critical concern. While tech-savvy users may quickly adopt AI agents, older or less digitally literate populations risk being left behind. Encouragingly, agentic AI could also be the solution offering intuitive, voice-driven interfaces that eliminate the need for complex navigation.

As Corwin van Heteren, Head of Public Sector Netherlands notes: “Citizens expect simple and accessible services with proactive support. AI agents can help make digital government inclusive for all.”

The future of digital public service lies in intelligent, inclusive, and agentic AI where every citizen, regardless of digital skill level, can engage effortlessly with the government.