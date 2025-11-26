With 85% of departmental budgets consumed by maintaining ageing, unplanned systems, government modernisation efforts repeatedly stall. Yet success is possible. One major department recently replaced fragmented border systems with a unified solution projected to cut delays by 80% and unlock £25 billion in economic value.

Nobody planned for "accidental architecture" in the public sector, but that's precisely what government departments are running today. Critical services operate on technology estates built through decades of tactical fixes, urgent patches, and necessary shortcuts that were never meant to become permanent.

Each decision made sense at the time. “Fix the immediate problem. Meet the urgent deadline. Keep the service running.” The result is technology landscapes that resist change because their complexity has grown beyond anyone's comprehension.

When the Home Office acknowledged in its 2024 Digital, Data and Technology Strategy that it has "accrued technical debt over many years which we now need to address because it constrains our efforts to digitise the department", it described the reality facing every government organisation. The challenge runs deeper than old software. It's about technology landscapes that resist change because nobody understands how all the pieces fit together.

Legacy systems aren't evenly distributed across government. The State of Digital Government Review, published in January, indicates that some departments report legacy technology comprising just 10% of their estate. Others struggle with figures reaching 70%. More alarmingly, 15% of survey respondents were unable to estimate their legacy footprint at all.

This visibility gap creates strategic blindness. Without knowing what you have, planning becomes impossible. The result is reactive management, lurching from crisis to crisis rather than building sustainable foundations.

Consider the financial trap this creates. Some departments now spend 70-85% of technology budgets on maintenance, far exceeding the 60% typical among digital leaders. Legacy systems cost three to four times more to maintain than modern alternatives, creating a vicious cycle where more money feeds the past and less builds the future. One might argue that we're actively starving transformation to feed dysfunction.

Moving beyond tactical firefighting

Escaping accidental architecture requires what we call architectural maturity – the systematic capability to plan, build, and evolve technology estates that are aligned with business strategy, rather than reacting to immediate pressures.

This begins with ruthless visibility. Most departments can't modernise effectively because they lack comprehensive inventories of what they own, how systems connect, or maintenance costs. Creating this baseline isn't glamorous work but is essential. You can't strategically modernise what you can't see.

Next comes developing target architectures aligned with business outcomes rather than technical preferences. Too many modernisation efforts focus on technology for its own sake—moving to the cloud, adopting microservices, and implementing APIs—without clearly connecting these changes to improved citizen services or operational efficiency.

At Cognizant, our Enterprise Blueprint methodology addresses these challenges by creating integrated strategies that connect legacy remediation with business transformation goals. We've learned that successful modernisation requires treating technology change as business transformation, because that's exactly what it is.

How strategic modernisation actually works

For instance, Cognizant’s recent collaboration with a major UK Government Department to realise Trade Services shows how strategic modernisation could deliver transformational outcomes. In response to the UK Government's commitment to create the most effective border in the world, the department needed to modernise legacy systems while building new capabilities for effective post-Brexit trading relationships.

We formulated the IT vision, architecture, and roadmap that enabled the department to replace fragmented legacy systems with a digital ecosystem. This new architecture intelligently monitors events affecting consignments enroute to the UK, combining legacy modernisation with strategic transformation aligned with national economic priorities.

The strategic objectives are to promote UK growth, protect the UK border and enable Agency data sharing. This is expected to reduce border delays by 80%, which amounts to 1% of GDP, or £25 billion. Creation of a "digital trading ecosystem" involving all G7 countries is expected to add a further 1%. The work supports efforts to drive UK exports and reach £1 trillion in exports by the end of the decade.

Most importantly, the new architecture was designed for change, enabling continuous evolution rather than future rounds of painful modernisation. The department’s approach demonstrates what becomes possible when modernisation connects directly to business objectives. Rather than upgrading technology in isolation, we created an integrated platform that transforms how border operations actually work.

Breaking the cycle that traps departments

Successful legacy modernisation requires three fundamental shifts in how government approaches technology transformation.

Funding models must evolve. Current emphasis on capital expenditure over operational funding makes sustaining modernisation efforts nearly impossible. Without sustainable operational funding, modernised systems quickly become tomorrow's legacy problems. Skills development must become a strategic priority rather than an afterthought. Building internal expertise is less costly than relying on perpetual contractors and creates a lasting competitive advantage. Modernisation must connect directly to business transformation. The most successful efforts link technology changes to improved citizen outcomes, operational efficiency, and strategic policy objectives. Technology for its own sake creates new problems rather than solving existing ones.

Building foundations that last

With each passing month, departments sink deeper into the maintenance trap. The State of Digital Government Review reveals that 70% of departments report poorly coordinated data landscapes, while £45 billion in unrealised annual savings from under-digitisation slip away, representing a compounding crisis of wasted potential.

Yet within this challenge lies a genuine opportunity. Departments that break free from accidental architecture do so much more than reduce costs: they transform their capability to serve citizens. The UK Government department example demonstrates what becomes possible when modernisation connects technology investment to strategic outcomes rather than simply replacing old systems with newer versions of the same problems.

Strategic modernisation creates architectural foundations that enable continuous innovation, effective data sharing, and AI-driven insights. These foundations unlock the full potential of government data, transforming information silos into strategic assets that drive better decision-making and improved public services.

The mathematics of legacy modernisation has shifted decisively. The cost of maintaining accidental architecture now exceeds the investment required to build strategic foundations. The window for action is narrowing, but departments that act strategically will create competitive advantages that last for decades.