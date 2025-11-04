Spanning luxury properties, budget chains, and independents, the UK hotel industry was valued at £24.3 billion in 2024 – a sharp rise from £18.4 billion in 2019 [1][2].

Yet a host of factors – from shifting customer expectations and rising costs to regulatory changes and sustainability demands – now threaten revenue growth. Innovative strategies are urgently needed.

With competition intensifying and guest demand surging, how can hotels achieve sustainable growth? The answer lies in harnessing data-driven insights, digital channels, and new business models.

Challenges on all sides

Hotels face multiple pressures, including increased demand, fast-changing customer behaviours, and the rise of ‘bleisure’ travel, where business trips double as leisure breaks.

With nearly 60% of reservations now online, digital excellence is essential — from seamless booking journeys and personalised offers to data-driven social media marketing. Urban decentralisation to secondary cities requires tailored offerings, while labour shortages drive fierce competition for talent. Add sustainability imperatives, rising costs, and higher National Insurance contributions, and the scale of the challenge is clear.

Solutions to drive growth

Short-term tactics like raising room rates won’t deliver lasting results. Hotels need new revenue models that support sustainable growth. Key strategies include: