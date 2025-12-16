In the fast-evolving world of commercial lending, the humble process of Cognizant® Agentic Financial Spreading — extracting, structuring and analysing financial statements — has long been the bedrock of sound credit decisions. Yet, as banking accelerates into the digital age, this critical function has struggled to keep pace, hampered by manual effort, inconsistent formats and ever-shifting compliance demands.



Why Financial Spreading matters more than ever

Agentic Financial Spreading isn’t just a regulatory checkbox. It’s the lens through which lenders:

Assess creditworthiness, revealing hidden strengths and vulnerabilities





Make informed, data-driven decisions





Mitigate risk by flagging early warning signals





Ensure regulatory alignment with accurate, auditable records



But traditional methods are slow, error-prone and fragmented. Analysts spend hours wrestling with scanned PDFs, inconsistent field names and complex mapping rules. According to Deloitte, nearly 70% of credit risk managers cite manual data preparation as their biggest bottleneck, while McKinsey notes that data inaccuracies can increase loan default risks by up to 20%.



Enter the multi-agent AI revolution

Cognizant’s answer?

A new model for Financial Spreading, orchestrated by a team of specialised AI agents. Rather than replacing human judgement, these agents act as powerful collaborators, streamlining the process and scaling to meet growing demand.

The solution harnesses six domain-trained AI agents, each with a distinct role:

Data Extraction Agent: Pulls relevant fields from diverse documents using advanced automation





Item Categorisation Agent: Normalises and standardises financial line items





Traceability Agent: Provides transparency and reasoning for every interpreted field





Validation Agent: Applies quality checks and compliance rules





Calculation Agent: Automates ratios, variance analyses and time-series computations





Action Agent: Integrates final spreads into banking and underwriting systems.



Together, these agents form a coordinated orchestration layer, reducing cycle times, enhancing accuracy and enabling seamless scalability.



Real-world impact: Faster, smarter, safer

The results are striking:

Operational efficiency: Manual spreading time reduced by up to 60%





Faster decisions: Turnaround shrinks from days to hours





Accuracy and risk mitigation: Significant reduction in data errors and misclassifications





Scalability: Handles higher loan volumes without a linear increase in headcount





Regulatory assurance: Built-in checks strengthen compliance and audit readiness



This isn’t just incremental improvement — it’s a reimagining of financial spreading as a continuous, intelligent system that evolves with every transaction



Under the hood: Orchestrating multi-agent intelligence

At the heart of the solution is a Planner Agent, powered by Llama 3.3 70B Instruct and AWS Bedrock, which dynamically allocates tasks and maintains explainability throughout the process. The architecture ensures that data flows seamlessly from ingestion to extraction, categorisation, validation, calculation and final integration, with human oversight at key points for quality and compliance.



Looking ahead: From process to strategic advantage

Cognizant’s vision doesn’t stop here. The next horizon includes:

Deeper explainability: Outputs accompanied by richer narratives, ensuring transparency and trust





Reinforcement learning: Analyst feedback continuously refines the models





Hierarchical reasoning: Agents operate across multiple layers, from raw data to portfolio-wide insights





Multimodal capabilities: Early-warning from news, sensors and web feeds; network-aware monitoring; dynamic pricing; and more



By uniting business and technology, financial spreading is poised to become a strategic foresight capability — accelerating today’s credit decisions and equipping institutions to navigate tomorrow’s uncertainties with confidence.



Curious to learn more?

For a deeper dive into the technology, architecture and future roadmap, read the full white paper: The Next Frontier in Credit: Reinventing Commercial Financial Spreading through AI-orchestrated Intelligence