Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) has been named EMEA Blueprint Pioneer of the Year 2025 by Pegasystems Inc., a global leader in enterprise software. The award recognizes Cognizant as Pega’s partner with the highest number of unique Pega Blueprint™ creators across the EMEA region, reflecting strong adoption and impact across large-scale enterprise transformation programs.

Pega Blueprint™ is a collaborative, AI-powered workspace that combines generative AI with Pega best practices to dramatically accelerate application design and transformation. With Blueprint, organizations can align on business outcomes and processes in hours rather than days—accelerating execution across modernization and transformation initiatives. Powered by generative AI and enriched with built-in industry expertise, Blueprint enables faster progression from strategy to delivery.

“Cognizant Powered Blueprint redefines how enterprises approach process discovery, legacy transformation, and reinvention,” said Roshan Subudhi, Global Sales and Practice Lead, Enterprise Platform Services, Cognizant. “We are collaborating with clients on strategic, business-centric transformations toward a more adaptive, AI-native future. As agentic AI reshapes how intelligent systems are designed and delivered, our partnership with Pegasystems helps organizations accelerate transformation while driving efficiency, visibility, and long-term value.”

"This prestigious award celebrates Cognizant’s innovative use of Cognizant Powered Blueprint to demonstrate the kind of forward-thinking approach that transforms client outcomes and accelerates adoption of Agentic capabilities,” said Kieran Tarrant - SVP & Managing Director (EMEA), Pegasystems Inc.. “This recognition reflects not only their technical excellence but also their commitment to leveraging the latest Pega technologies to deliver measurable business impact. Their success exemplifies the strategic partnership and innovation that defines the best of our partner ecosystem.”