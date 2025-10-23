Skip to main content Skip to footer
Supply Chains at a Crossroads

Supply chains are entering a moment of historic transition. Warehouses are no longer static storage units - they are evolving into intelligent ecosystems. Labour shortages, sustainability mandates, geopolitical shocks, and volatile consumer demand are straining legacy systems. Traditional automation, once a solution, is now reaching its limits.

According to Statista, the global agentic AI market is projected to grow from $5.1 billion in 2024 to $47 billion by 2030, a nearly tenfold increase that signals a structural shift in how enterprises design operations. [1]

Unlike generative AI, which is primarily a content engine, agentic AI is built to act. It reasons, adapts, and executes tasks in real time, collaborating with humans to solve complex challenges. This isn’t just about doing things faster, it’s about doing them differently. For supply chain leaders, adopting agentic AI is no longer optional - it’s the key to staying competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

What Is Agentic AI?

Agentic AI refers to sophisticated autonomous software agents capable of independently executing tasks, making informed decisions, and learning from interactions with minimal human intervention. These systems go beyond traditional automation by incorporating chaining mechanisms - breaking down complex goals into subtasks, retrieving relevant data, reasoning through context, and dynamically orchestrating execution.

Gartner frames this evolution as a shift from “reactive tools to proactive collaborators,” underpinned by memory, sensing, and orchestration capabilities. [2] UiPath echoes this, defining agentic automation as the fusion of AI, automation, and orchestration to manage end-to-end workflows that adapt dynamically to context. [3]

These agents are already transforming operations across sectors: guiding incident resolution in telecom; accelerating claims processing in insurance and enhancing therapy development in life sciences. They enable multichannel, context-rich interactions and support high-value tasks that require flexibility, judgment, and collaboration.

In short: traditional automation follows rules - agentic AI sets them.

The State of Manufacturing and Warehousing

Global supply chains are straining under persistent labour shortages, compressed delivery timelines from e-commerce growth, and rising demand volatility. Sustainability requirements further complicate decision-making, as firms must optimise not only for speed and cost but also for carbon impact.

Yet, despite these pressures, many warehouses still operate on rigid automation and heavy human oversight, systems that struggle to adapt to dynamic conditions. This mismatch between complexity and capability is widening.

According to ISG’s 2025 Agentic AI Market Report, manufacturing is among the top three industries actively piloting agentic AI, particularly in predictive maintenance, supply chain optimisation, and quality control. [4] The sector’s complexity makes it fertile ground for agents that can orchestrate multi-variable trade-offs in real time - such as balancing throughput, energy usage, and delivery constraints.

In effect, agentic AI is becoming the bridge between operational complexity and technological capability.

Agentic AI in Action: Supply Chain Use Cases

To illustrate the shift, imagine a smart warehouse where agents don’t just move goods - they decide how best to move them.

·       Predictive Reordering: Inventory levels drop, and agents autonomously trigger reorders - not just based on historical demand, but factoring in sales velocity, social media buzz, weather patterns, and upstream supply constraints.

·       Multi-Agent Orchestration: Fleets of warehouse robots dynamically reroute themselves to avoid congestion, maximising throughput in real time.

·       Human-AI Collaboration: Workers are guided by agents recommending optimal picking strategies and resolving incidents, while humans remain focused on oversight and exception handling.

In manufacturing, agents already monitor equipment for predictive maintenance, analyse product quality via computer vision, and adjust production schedules dynamically to minimise downtime. Gartner describes this as a “sense and respond” capability - where the system autonomously detects disruptions, triages their impact, and orchestrates a coordinated response. [2]

The result is not just automation, but continuous orchestration: an ecosystem that learns, adapts, and improves without constant human instruction.

 

 

Strategic Implications for Leaders

The rise of agentic AI requires a strategic pivot from rule-based automation to autonomous, adaptive systems. Leaders must recognise that digital transformation roadmaps designed for rule-based automation are insufficient. Success now hinges on embedding intelligence into the core of supply chain operations.

To navigate this shift, several imperatives emerge:

1.     Governance and Guardrails: Define clear levels of autonomy for agents. Establish observability and audit mechanisms to ensure transparency.

2.     Redefining KPIs: Move beyond narrow efficiency metrics. Measure adaptability, resilience, collaboration, and sustainability impact.

3.     Human-AI Teaming: Agents scale execution, but humans must provide ethics, empathy, and strategic direction.

4.     Secure Orchestration: Prevent “agent sprawl.”* Cognizant’s multi-agent accelerator provides enterprises with the tools to manage fleets of agents, ensuring secure orchestration across complex IT and operational landscapes.

* Agent sprawl is the unmanaged and uncoordinated proliferation of autonomous AI agents and tools across an organisation.

Risks and Ethical Considerations

With autonomy comes accountability. Agentic AI introduces novel risks: opaque decision-making, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and unintended consequences. Gartner warns of the rise of “smart malware” capable of hijacking agentic systems, and prompt injection attacks that could subvert autonomous decision-making. [2]

ISG reports that only 25% of current agentic AI deployments are fully autonomous, with 45% operating in advisory capacity - underscoring the importance of keeping humans in the loop. [4]

Strategic adoption therefore requires robust ethical guardrails:

·       Transparency: Clear accountability, audit trails, and escalation mechanisms.

·       Human Oversight: Agents should augment, not replace, workers.

·       Trust Building: Enterprises must foster trust by embedding ethics and empathy into the AI operating model.

Agentic AI adoption is not just a technological choice; it is a cultural transformation.

Cognizant’s Role: Enabling Intelligent Autonomy

To support this shift, Cognizant has developed Agent Foundry and Neuro AI - platforms designed to accelerate multi-agent adoption, orchestrate autonomous workflows, and integrate AI into complex enterprise ecosystems.

The multi-agent accelerator enables enterprises to:

·       Deploy multiple autonomous agents at scale.

·       Ensure interoperability across ERP, WMS, and MES systems. Establish secure, governed frameworks for human-AI collaboration.

By combining deep domain expertise with advanced AI, Cognizant helps enterprises unlock the autonomous supply chain.

Closing Vision: The Autonomous Supply Chain

Warehousing and manufacturing are on the brink of becoming intelligent, adaptive ecosystems. Agentic AI will not simply optimise processes, it will redefine how supply chains think, act, and evolve.

From predictive inventory to multi-agent orchestration, the potential is transformative. But success hinges on blending human judgment with machine intelligence.

Cognizant’s Agent ‘Foundry’ ensures enterprises don’t just adopt agents-they build resilient, secure, and adaptive supply chains that scale sustainably.

The question is not whether agentic AI will transform your supply chain-it is how fast you are prepared to adapt.

The future of supply chain is autonomous, agentic, and deeply human.

Footnotes

[1]: Statista, Agentic AI Market Outlook 2024–2030

[2]: Gartner, Emerging Tech: Agentic AI as Proactive Collaborators, 2025

[3]: UiPath, Agentic Automation: The Next Wave of Enterprise Transformation, 2025

[4]: ISG, 2025 Agentic AI Market Report

Miles Wood

Consultant, Cognizant Consulting

Author Image
Max Omlie

Consultant, Cognizant Consulting

Author Image
