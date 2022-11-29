Skip to main content Skip to footer
Software Product Engineering
Software engineering is at the frontier of digital business. When business outcomes become the common language of design and engineering teams, organizations get ahead and stay ahead.

Software engineering is more than software development. It goes beyond features and backlogs and emphasizes a broader look at exceptional user experiences and outcomes.

At Cognizant, we bring together top digital engineering, design and product development talent to build software that powers and engineers modern business.

The ‘digital front door’
in healthcare

Healthcare leaders build loyalty with digital experiences
through data, architecture, and design-led empathy.

Featured work

BANKING

An Post Money builds digital bank
EDUCATION

Oxford university press accelerates digital
MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Video engineering boosts brand viewership
Cognizant wins two
Web Excellence Awards

For the second consecutive year, Cognizant has won
a pair of Web Excellence Awards associated with our
talent and client experience programs.

Related thinking

INSIGHT

What it means to be a modern business

Cognizant commissioned Economist Impact to define what it takes to be future-ready. Our analysis reveals the elements of a modern business that’s prepared for whatever happens next.

PERSPECTIVES

Software engineering powers speed to market

We’ve identified three actions for technology companies to take as they make software engineering an integral part of their organization.

PERSPECTIVES

Adopting a platform strategy for growth

Organizations that deploy open platforms to expand customer capabilities will accelerate growth initiatives, creating strategic advantages in the digital economy.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.