Blue life
OVERVIEW
THE CHALLENGE
Water ecosystems and infrastructure are under unprecedented pressure
80%
of wastewater is discharged into rivers and oceans without adequate treatment
60%
of wetlands, rivers, and lakes in Europe are not ecologically healthy
84%
decline in freshwater species populations over the last 50 years
240K
sq km of ocean ecosystems affected by excessive nutrient pollution
THE SOLUTION
A holistic approach to transforming our water supply
We focus on the key challenges that stand in the way of water system modernization across every aspect of the supply chain. Together with our partners and clients, we’re working to increase availability, resiliency, sustainability and profitability—from catchment to disposal.
1. Water catchment
2. Water treatment
3. Distribution and usage
4. Wastewater
5. Sewage treatment
6. Water disposal
OUR APPROACH
Bringing innovation to the surface
We work with our clients and partners to co-create empowering solutions that help organizations transition from an “as-is/to-be” mindset to an evolutionary model of continuous intervention, improvement and impact.
OUR AMBITION
Preserving one of Earth’s most precious resources
We envision a future where habitat loss, unsustainable practices and pollution no longer threaten our Earth’s waters. A time when aquatic ecosystems thrive, and people everywhere have access to safe, reliable drinking water.
This is what motivates us to act, advocate for change, and work together—with our clients and partners—to ensure the Earth’s waters will continue to flow for generations to come.
About Cognizant Ocean
We take a holistic approach to managing and protecting the ocean’s resources by addressing every aspect of the Blue Economy, from aquaculture and shipping to energy and carbon capture.
Using advanced technologies and a robust partner ecosystem, we gather, analyze and apply data-driven insights to greatly improve the health and well-being of our planet’s oceans—as well as the lives and livelihoods of those who depend on them.
