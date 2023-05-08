Cognizant commissioned Economist Impact to examine how New Zealand businesses deliver on their green credentials.
From our global research, we’ve come up with five recommendations for how to join the new breed of sustainability leaders that are meeting the needs of a changing world.
of New Zealand enterprises are using data to monitor the impacts of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.
SailGP drives positive change with world-first Impact League.
BANKING
RETAIL
AUTOMOTIVE
We help organisations reduce environmental footprint and turn sustainability commitments into achievable milestones.