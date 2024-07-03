Please note this event is open to all young girls (aged 13-18). There are only a limited number of spots available, so registrations are first-come, first-served.

We believe that empowering the future generation of AI innovators begins with education and accessibility. That’s why our upcoming event will host 60 young girls (ages 13 -18) from across the Netherlands to explore ways AI is used in different industries. We hope to inspire them to pursue careers in AI.

Attendees will have the chance to learn from leading female professionals and explore real-world applications of technology in the world of STEM. This event is done in partnership with Women in AI Netherlands and Kickstart AI.



Workshop highlights:

Interactive Sessions: Hands-on activities in different domains led by distinguished female leaders in AI and data science.

Career Opportunities: Insight into how AI is transforming industries and creating new career opportunities.

Networking: A chance to meet peers and professionals passionate about the future of technology.

WHERE: Cognizant Amsterdam Digital Studio

(Paul van Vlissingenstraat 10C, 1096 BK Amsterdam)

WHEN: Saturday, July 13th, 2024 from 14:00–18:00