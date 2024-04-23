Skip to main content Skip to footer
Generative AI in pharma manufacturing: Reality or fantasy?

The Center of Excellence in Sustainable Pharmaceutical Engineering & Manufacturing (CESPE) and Cognizant are once more collaborating to host a round table discussion on the disruptive role of generative AI in pharma manufacturing.

WHERE: The Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Ghent
(Ottergemsesteenweg 460, 9000 Gent, Belgium)
WHEN: Wednesday, June 5th from 14:00–17:30
Please note, this event is by invitation only.

At this event you will have the opportunity to sit at the same table as thought leaders in both academia and the life sciences industry.

Global Principal AI/ML Engineer at GSK, Dr. Matthieu Duvinage will kickstart the conversation by illustrating how the global vaccine manufacturer is leveraging gen AI to improve supply chains operations.


Our intention is to create a safe space where all participants will be able to share successes and best practices, but also doubts, insecurities and a healthy amount of critical thinking. 

AGENDA:

14:00: Welcome of participants by Cognizant and CESPE

14:15 – 14:35: Keynote speech from GSK on the role of GenAI in manufacturing/predictive maintenance with support of Elisa Canzani, covering topics like:

  • What other use cases already exist?
  • AI vs generative AI: is gen AI always the best bet? (Spoiler: no)
  • What will be (gen) AI’s role in predictive maintenance?
  • What about regulatory compliance?
  • What is the first step to get started and move gen AI solutions into production?

14:35 – 14:55: Academic support by CESPE speaker

15:00 – 16:00: Moderated round table discussion prompting questions such as:

  • What is everybody's perspective?
  • What are the blockers?
  • What are the advantages?

16:00 – 17:00: Informal networking chat over drinks and bites

Register here