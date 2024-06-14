Please note, this event is by invitation only.
We are delighted to invite you and a guest of your choice to the 2024 European Open ATP 250 tennis semi-finals in Antwerp. This promises to be an unforgettable event where you’ll get to witness the semi-finals of the biggest and only tennis tournament in Belgium at this level.
Spaces are limited so please confirm your interest and register within 5 working days.
Included in your registration:
- 2 VIP tribunal seats
- Access for you and your guest to our VIP lounge with snacks and open bar
- Gourmet walking dinner for you and your guest
- 1 VIP parking ticket
We look forward to having you join us!
WHERE: Lotto Arena
(Schijnpoortweg 119, 2170 Antwerpen, Belgium)
WHEN: Saturday, 19th of October from 14:30–00:00 CET
AGENDA:
14:30 Welcome in Cognizant VIP lounge
15:30 (est.) Half Finale Singles
17:30(est.) Half Finale Singles
19:30 Walking dinner and drinks
20:30 Networking, live concert and entertainment
00:00 Event end