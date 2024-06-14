Please note, this event is by invitation only.

We are delighted to invite you and a guest of your choice to the 2024 European Open ATP 250 tennis semi-finals in Antwerp. This promises to be an unforgettable event where you’ll get to witness the semi-finals of the biggest and only tennis tournament in Belgium at this level.

Spaces are limited so please confirm your interest and register within 5 working days.



Included in your registration:

2 VIP tribunal seats



Access for you and your guest to our VIP lounge with snacks and open bar

Gourmet walking dinner for you and your guest

1 VIP parking ticket

We look forward to having you join us!

WHERE: Lotto Arena

(Schijnpoortweg 119, 2170 Antwerpen, Belgium)



WHEN: Saturday, 19th of October from 14:30–00:00 CET



AGENDA:

14:30 Welcome in Cognizant VIP lounge

15:30 (est.) Half Finale Singles

17:30(est.) Half Finale Singles

19:30 Walking dinner and drinks

20:30 Networking, live concert and entertainment

00:00 Event end