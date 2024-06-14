Skip to main content Skip to footer
Please note, this event is by invitation only.

We are delighted to invite you and a guest of your choice to the 2024 European Open ATP 250 tennis semi-finals in Antwerp. This promises to be an unforgettable event where you’ll get to witness the semi-finals of the biggest and only tennis tournament in Belgium at this level. 

Spaces are limited so please confirm your interest and register within 5 working days. 

Included in your registration:

  • 2 VIP tribunal seats
  • Access for you and your guest to our VIP lounge with snacks and open bar
  • Gourmet walking dinner for you and your guest
  • 1 VIP parking ticket

We look forward to having you join us!

WHERE: Lotto Arena
(Schijnpoortweg 119, 2170 Antwerpen, Belgium)
 
WHEN: Saturday, 19th of October from 14:30–00:00 CET

AGENDA:

14:30     Welcome in Cognizant VIP lounge

15:30 (est.)     Half Finale Singles

17:30(est.)     Half Finale Singles

19:30     Walking dinner and drinks

20:30     Networking, live concert and entertainment

00:00     Event end

