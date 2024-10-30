Please note, this event is by invitation only.

Unlock the future. Transform your business. Lead with AI.

As AI continues to evolve and reshape industries, it is imperative for businesses to upskill their workforce to take advantage of AI innovations while being mindful of its impact. Businesses see AI as a key to transformation and a tool to disrupt processes for competitive advantage. Is your organization equipped to harness its potential while ensuring ethical and responsible use? Is your workforce AI literate?



WHERE: Amsterdam Digital Studio

(Paul van Vlissingenstraat 10C, 1096 BK, Amsterdam)



WHEN: Thursday, November 28th from 15:00–16:30 CET



AGENDA:

15:00 - Welcome and introduction round: Get to know your fellow attendees​

15:15 - What is AI Literacy?

Relevance to your organizations​

Exploring challenges and learning interests ​

Defining your AI Literacy strategy and getting started ​

Success factors & lessons learned ​

16:30 - Closing, drinks and networking

We look forward to welcoming you! Places are limited, therefore we kindly ask you to confirm your attendance by registering by November 21 via the button below.



MEET THE SPEAKERS: