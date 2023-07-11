In the next few years, companies are projected to invest billions of dollars in technology, innovation, and transformation. The so-called "become a digital enterprise" movement will continue to be relevant for a significant period. However, many companies face challenges during this transformation. The process is often slower than anticipated, fails to yield expected returns on investments, and encounters resistance from employees. Consequently, not all companies achieve successful transformations. At Cognizant, we believe in a simple yet true premise: any transformation introduces stress and challenges to already underperforming company processes. Consequently, operational key performance indicators (KPIs) may decline, potentially slowing down or halting the transformation effort. However, it is important to note that the root cause of these challenges is not the transformation itself.

