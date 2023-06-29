We are pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the Enterprise Strategies for Generative AI session, a collaborative event cohosted by Cognizant and Microsoft as part of their Generative AI world tour. Held at the Cognizant Amsterdam Digital Studio on June 20, 2023, this in-person event showcased the immense potential of generative AI in the enterprise landscape.

The session commenced with an opening address by Sean Heshmat, AI&A GGM Practice Lead at Cognizant, which set the stage for a day filled with insightful presentations and discussions. Gregory Verlinden, Associate Vice President AI & Analytics at Cognizant, took the stage to introduce generative AI and emphasize its value in the enterprise domain. Attendees gained a comprehensive understanding of the transformative power of this technology in enhancing employee and customer experiences while driving significant growth. Highlights in the enterprise context were that Gen AI is more than just technology as it encompasses critical considerations like human centric design, company ethical standards, data privacy and security, and EU AI regulations.

Rehan Saif, a Machine Learning Engineer at Cognizant, presented a compelling customer experience use case, accompanied by an engaging demo. Through practical examples, attendees witnessed how generative AI can revolutionize interactions with customers, resulting in exceptional experiences that differentiate businesses from their competitors.

Nir Evron, EMEA Generative AI Lead at Microsoft, then provided valuable insights into the utilization of Azure Open AI service, enabling enterprises to embark on their generative AI journey. Attendees learned about the Microsoft Copilot Ecosystem available on the Azure Open AI service, empowering them to experiment with generative AI fast and effectively.

Pablo Ferreras, Interaction Designer at Cognizant, captivated the audience with a process use case and demo, focusing on customer experience chat bots. This demonstration illustrated the potential of generative AI in streamlining processes and enhancing operational efficiency, paving the way for improved business performance.