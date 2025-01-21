Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant Benelux Blog
Subscribe for more and stay relevant

The Northern European newsletters deliver quarterly industry insights to help your business adapt, evolve, and respond—as if on intuition

The Landscape of Retail and CGP Industry

For leaders in the Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, mastering Order-to-Cash (O2C), Procure-to-Pay (P2P), and Forecast-to-Fulfill (F2F) is essential. These processes are the lifeblood of your operations, directly impacting efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability.

Order-to-Cash (O2C): This is all about managing orders from start to finish. It includes everything from taking the order to getting paid. Do it well, and you’ll see faster revenue and happier customers.

Procure-to-Pay (P2P): This covers the entire procurement process, from buying goods to paying suppliers. Effective P2P management means better cost control, stronger supplier relationships, and compliance with procurement policies.

Forecast-to-Fulfill (F2F): This process links demand forecasting with inventory management and order fulfillment. Accurate forecasting and efficient fulfillment are key to meeting customer demand without overstocking.

The challenges are real: complex supply chains, disparate systems, and the need for data-driven decisions. But with technologies like AI, machine learning, and blockchain, you can gain better visibility, automate tasks, and predict trends more accurately.

Embrace these innovations to boost efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive profitability. This article will dive into the strategies and technologies that are transforming O2C, P2P, and F2F processes, offering practical insights for industry leaders.

Order-to-Cash (O2C): Enhancing Visibility for Strategic Gains

The Order-to-Cash (O2C) process represents the complete lifecycle of fulfilling customer orders, from order receipt to the final payment collection. Its complexity lies in its cross-functional nature, involving sales, finance, legal, supply chain, and customer service departments. A poorly optimized O2C process not only increases operational inefficiencies but also directly affects customer satisfaction, revenue realization, and long-term business performance.

Order to cash: Process and sub-process structure

Key Challenges in O2C

O2C is one of the most complex general and administrative (G&A) processes, typically comprising about 1 to 3 percent of revenue. Because O2C touches multiple functions, ranging from commercial and sales to finance, legal, and customer support, cross-functional alignment is critical to fully understand what is happening in the O2C process—yet difficult to achieve. Higher costs, inefficiency, and margin leakages aren’t the only effects of siloed functions. As a customer-facing process, O2C has a significant effect on customer experience, as well as revenue growth. Trained by their experiences as consumers, business customers increasingly want a touchless order experience, with little hands-on interaction across the ordering process. They want continual notifications and real-time updates on order status, and they expect disputes to be extremely rare and quickly resolved when they occur. These expectations translate to new strains on existing O2C processes as B2B businesses adapt to newer business models, such as providing B2C-like e-commerce experiences through online ordering, or responding to the subscription-based sales.

Advanced Strategies for O2C Optimization

Digging deep into the process and underlying data means applying advanced process-mining data analysis on ERP transaction data to analyze O2C processes. By uncovering consistent patterns of errors and rework, revenue leakage, and customer-experience pain points, the tools generate insights that previously had been impractical to achieve because of data limitations. Order intake is broken down into first time-right orders, unfulfilled or on-hold orders, and average days to confirmation. Shipment is viewed in terms of perfect order delivery. Invoicing is analyzed for invoicing errors and average days to issue an invoice. Payment is viewed in terms of short payments written off as bad debt. All dimensions are evaluated across the three dimensions of efficiency, revenue leakage, and customer experience.

Data-Driven Insights with SAP Analytics Cloud

SAP’s Order-to-Cash process solutions, coupled with the SAP Analytics Cloud, offer unparalleled insights into transaction lifecycles. By harnessing process-mining capabilities, SAP allows businesses to uncover inefficiencies, identify revenue leakages, and address customer pain points. These solutions enable organizations to:

  • Analyze order accuracy and fulfillment times.
  • Detect patterns leading to invoicing errors or delayed payments.
  • Enhance customer satisfaction through real-time order tracking and dispute resolution.

Leveraging Emerging Technologies

Organizations are elevating their O2C processes by adopting:

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI): Predict payment delays, automate routine tasks, and generate actionable insights.
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Streamline repetitive operations such as invoice creation and credit approvals.
  • Blockchain Technology: Securely track transactions and establish transparency, reducing disputes and improving trust.

Unified Accountability with SAP S/4HANA

SAP’s S/4HANA platform ensures seamless integration across sales, finance, and customer service, enabling real-time data access and operational transparency. By implementing a unified O2C framework, organizations can achieve faster order processing and minimize customer touchpoints.

To address these issues, organizations should deploy internal process and tech fixes, such as digitizing the order process, imposing order rigor, streamlining order holds and credit-check processes, and ensuring robust validation and monitoring. Appointing global process owners to drive accountability is crucial—particularly by building a common interface for customers, with minimal touchpoints. When O2C processes reside in disparate functional silos, with no single point of accountability for customers, they tend to break down: throughput times become longer, with too many customer touchpoints.

Procure-to-Pay (P2P): Optimizing Procurement for Cost and Efficiency

The Procure-to-Pay (P2P) process is integral to managing supplier relationships, controlling costs, and ensuring smooth procurement operations. It encompasses activities from identifying procurement needs to processing payments, making it critical for financial governance and supply chain resilience.

Procurement to pay: Process and sub-process structure

Advanced Approaches to P2P Optimization

Digital Transformation with SAP Ariba

SAP Ariba revolutionizes procurement by offering:

  • Supplier Collaboration Tools: Enhance relationships through transparent communication and real-time tracking.
  • E-Procurement Capabilities: Automate procurement workflows to reduce errors and processing times.
  • Spend Analysis Insights: Leverage AI-powered analytics to identify cost-saving opportunities and optimize supplier selection.

Strengthening Financial Control

Integrated with SAP S/4HANA, SAP Ariba ensures robust financial control by providing real-time visibility into procurement spend, enabling businesses to maintain budget discipline while maximizing supplier performance.

Case Study: Transforming Procurement

An international CPG enterprise leveraged SAP Ariba to consolidate procurement functions across regions. By automating workflows and centralizing supplier management, the company reduced procurement cycle times by 25% and achieved savings of €2 million annually.

Much of the leakage in order-to-cash processes, such as invalid deductions, low straight-through orders, unharmonized payment terms, and high past-due bad debt, can be addressed through internal measures. Extracting hard data from enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and conducting analysis at the transaction level is essential. Optimizing quote-to-cash processes unlocks significant value.

Forecast-to-Fulfill (F2F): Aligning Demand with Delivery

The Forecast-to-Fulfill (F2F) process bridges demand forecasting and order fulfillment, ensuring that supply chain operations are synchronized with customer demand. This process is vital for managing inventory, production schedules, and logistics while minimizing costs and enhancing service levels.

Forecast to fulfill: Process and sub-process structure

Technological Advancements in F2F

SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP)

SAP’s IBP for Supply Chain is a comprehensive tool that aligns demand planning with inventory and production management. By integrating real-time data and predictive analytics, businesses can:

  • Anticipate demand fluctuations with demand sensing capabilities.
  • Optimize inventory levels to reduce stockouts and overstocking.
  • Align financial and operational planning for holistic decision-making.

Automation and Real-Time Tracking

By leveraging SAP’s advanced analytics and IoT integration, organizations can create digital twins of their supply chain. This enables businesses to simulate scenarios, identify bottlenecks, and optimize processes before making operational changes.

Integrating O2C, P2P, and F2F: The End-to-End Advantage

For organizations aiming to maximize efficiency and responsiveness, integrating O2C, P2P, and F2F processes is critical. SAP provides the tools to achieve this integration, enabling:

  • End-to-End Visibility: Unified platforms such as SAP S/4HANA offer real-time insights into all interconnected processes.
  • Enhanced Collaboration: Cross-functional teams can work cohesively with shared data and KPIs.
  • Strategic Decision-Making: Advanced analytics empower leaders to make data-driven decisions, improving operational agility and customer satisfaction.

The Cognizant Edge: Why Choose Us?

At Cognizant, we understand the challenges organizations face in optimizing their core processes. Our expertise in SAP solutions and our industry-specific approach allow us to deliver tailored strategies that drive tangible outcomes. Here’s how we stand out:

  • Deep Domain Expertise: With years of experience in Retail and CPG consulting, we provide actionable insights that go beyond surface-level metrics.
  • Innovation-Focused: We leverage the latest technologies, from AI to blockchain, ensuring our clients stay ahead of industry trends.
  • Value-Driven Solutions: Our commitment to measurable results means reduced operational costs, enhanced process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction for our clients.

The future of O2C, P2P, and F2F processes is fundamentally intertwined with the adoption of XaaS (anything as a service) business models, leveraging SAP's robust suite of solutions. By integrating SAP S/4HANA, SAP Ariba, and SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP), organizations achieve unparalleled visibility and efficiency across their operations. The O2C process benefits from real-time analytics and automation, enhancing order accuracy and accelerating cash flow, while P2P optimizes supplier relationships and procurement workflows through seamless collaboration and spending analysis.

F2F aligns demand forecasting with inventory management, enabling precise fulfillment strategies that minimize costs and meet customer expectations. Advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and blockchain further enhance these processes by automating routine tasks, predicting trends, and ensuring transactional transparency. However, challenges remain in navigating complex supply chains and evolving customer demands for touchless experiences.

By partnering with Cognizant, you’re not just optimizing your processes—you’re transforming your business into a more agile, customer-centric, and future-ready enterprise. Let us help you unlock the full potential of your O2C, P2P, and F2F processes and achieve sustainable growth in a competitive world.

References

[1] Cognizant—SAP Global Strategic Partners Offerings

[2] Understanding Key Business Processes: P2P vs R2R vs Q2C vs O2C

[3] Transforming the consumer goods industry with SAP on Google Cloud

[4] Why consumer packaged goods companies are modernizing with SAP

[5] P2P vs R2R vs Q2C vs O2C

[6] Optimizing Working Capital

[7] Improvement of an order-to-cash business process

[8] Analysing interconnected processes

Authors
Stefano Montanari

Head of Retail and Consumer Goods Consulting

Author Image
Latest blog posts
Related blog posts