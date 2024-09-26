An increasingly strong trend across several industries is highlighted by Amazon in its blog on multi-channel fulfillment: the global ecommerce industry has experienced explosive growth over the past few years. Online sales – which hit a record of $4.1 trillion USD last year – are expected to increase by over 50% annually over the next three years to reach $7.4 trillion USD in 2025.

Efficient order management systems (OMS) are pivotal for operational excellence, accurate inventory visibility, accurate order promising, optimizing the entire order lifecycle from initiation to fulfilment.