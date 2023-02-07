The latest trends in the energy & resources industry have had an undeniable impact, with both new entrants and established players taking advantage of the latest advances in technology to shape the future of their sector. But what are the biggest trends in the industry? Why are they important for organizations that want to retain and gain market share? And how can organizations turn them into a competitive advantage?

Modernization and Digitalization

For most energy & resources companies it is difficult to change existing ways of working and systems to grow their business in a safe and scalable way long-term without modernizing and digitalizing.

While modernization merely requires upgrading an organization’s technology, digitalization goes further, converting data and systems from analog to digital, connecting systems, customers, digitalized products and employees.

To realize the full potential of modernization and digitalization, energy & resources organizations are encouraged to rethink their current operating model, underlying business processes and customer interactions. Integrating data as part of a modernization and digitalization strategy results in improved operational efficiency, increased revenue and better cash flow, which can then be reinvested in the organization for further benefits.

Operational Efficiency

The basic goal of many organizations is to improve their operational efficiency, in other words, deliver quality goods to customers in the most cost-effective and timely manner possible. Achieving this incorporates resource utilization, production, distribution and inventory management.

When looking at operational efficiency through the lens of data, there are two important aspects: digitalization and optimization. Digitalization is essential in linear workflows where organizations need to gather data for compliance and reporting purposes. Optimization, however, is vital for typical daily operations. This means non-linear workflows with multiple possible scenarios that depend on different escalations. Here, data is used to simulate the scenarios beforehand to provide the workflow’s decision support system.

The highly manual and labor-intensive process in the agricultural sector typically generates a huge amount of printed paperwork as information is exchanged with the vessel owners, port authorities, government agencies and financial institutions. By digitalizing the post-trade execution process, the agriculture industry is transforming this outdated and inefficient process into a modern digital solution.

Data Virtualization and Leveraging Data for Insights

Data virtualization gives energy & resources organizations a means to generate insights from various enterprise systems and sources without the complexity of knowing or understanding where the data originates from. The organization can also leverage data from various sources to optimize workflows and create additional business value. While it is currently impossible to generate guaranteed predictions, accuracy is improving, which is helping organizations quickly evaluate the investment potential of different initiatives.

Many energy & resources organizations often have various disparate, siloed systems which make it difficult for them to generate meaningful insights about their business before they make company-wide decisions.

Asset Optimization