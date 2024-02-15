In today’s digital landscape, Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) technologies like ChatGPT and Midjourney have already revolutionized the way we tackle daily tasks - from polishing emails and conducting research to generating innovative slide ideas and assisting in elegant code implementation. These applications alone have marked a significant shift in our productivity and creativity. However, Generative AI's potential extends far beyond these uses, offering customizable solutions that can enhance your product or service, elevate customer experiences, and boost productivity. Whether you decide to embrace it directly or engage an expert, the impact is undeniable.

Having implemented several solutions and Proof of Concepts (POCs) for our customers, we've witnessed first-hand the powerful feedback and transformative effects of our efforts. Today, we’re excited to spotlight a particularly impactful solution: Databot.

The challenge

Imagine needing to perform crucial data analysis but being uncertain which dataset(s) to use from potentially hundreds or thousands available. Or perhaps you know the dataset but are stumped by numerous columns with unfamiliar names. Even if you identify the right datasets and columns, linking datasets with differing taxonomies presents yet another hurdle. These are just a few examples of the myriad obstacles data departments face.

Traditional approaches

Historically, solutions have ranged from creating a data catalog with taxonomy and glossary (often challenging to update and maintain) to relying on personal networks (ie. "knowing someone who knows someone") to expedite requests, both methods showing significant limitations.

Our solution: Databot

Imagine having access to a tool with 24/7 availability, capable of handling your queries instantly, without ever getting overwhelmed or needing a break. Enter Databot, a groundbreaking solution we developed. Databot can connect to your data warehouse, datalake, or even your drive— scanning datasets to retrieve metadata and records. Leveraging a Large Language Model (LLM), it then generates a comprehensive data catalog that includes dataset descriptions, a glossary of terms, and contact information for dataset owners. This catalog is stored in an easily accessible dictionary format.

This dictionary then becomes the foundational knowledge for a chatbot, customized to respond promptly to any query regarding your data warehouse.

Experience Databot

Here's a glimpse of what interacting with Databot feels like.