The Sustainable Operations Maturity Model is a comprehensive tool designed to assess and enhance an organization’s sustainability practices. This model evaluates current capabilities, identifies gaps, and designs action plans to position companies advantageously in the conscious consumer-driven market.

Key pillars of the model

Corporate strategy: Elevate your business purpose by integrating sustainability goals. Align your company’s vision with environmental and social responsibility, creating a mission that extends beyond profit and positively impacts society and the environment. Business processes: Assess your entire value chain to evaluate the application of best practices that minimize environmental and social impact. Enhance your core business processes to reflect your commitment to sustainability. People: Ensure your workforce not only possesses the knowledge and skills for sustainable operations but also experiences a professional journey that is fulfilling and sustainable. Cultivate a culture of continuous learning and commitment to sustainability among your employees. Governance: Establish robust governance structures that enable the execution of sustainability principles and ensure compliance with established goals. Implement proactive measures to manage risks and capitalize on opportunities related to sustainability. Technology: Embrace and deploy tools that improve your business processes in pursuit of sustainability goals. Leverage technology to collect, analyze, and act upon sustainability data, optimizing resource use and energy efficiency.

Overcoming common challenges

Navigating the path toward sustainability presents various challenges, including:

Lack of awareness/expertise

Equity and diversity issues

Compliance challenges

Legacy systems

Data underutilization

Change management

Benefits and opportunities

Embracing sustainable operations promises an array of opportunities and benefits:

Enhanced brand value

Competitive advantage

Risk mitigation

Improved employee satisfaction

Cost reduction

Our approach

We help clients unlock value within their business processes by harnessing the power of data to discover insights that will guide their transformation journey. The maturity assessment is the first step, gathering the building blocks that indicate the current state of their processes. Using this information, we provide an agile, data-driven diagnostic approach to identify challenges and dependencies. This blueprint guides the design of the transformation roadmap.

The second stage involves detailed design for enhanced results, including prioritizing initiatives and establishing measurable KPIs. The final step is the implementation of the transformation plan, closely monitoring the deployment of each project to facilitate agility and foster a culture of continuous improvement.

Leading the way to a sustainable future

The Sustainable Operations Maturity Model enables organizations to transition from basic compliance to leadership in sustainable operations. This journey is a testament to your commitment to a future where sustainability is the cornerstone of your company’s success, contributing positively to both society and the environment.

Discover Cognizant sustainability services to learn more.