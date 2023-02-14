The technology sector is, unsurprisingly, ahead of the curve when it comes to adopting the latest technological solutions and enjoying the benefits they bring. For example, machine learning operations (MLOps) are enabling and governing AI solutions that add value to technology organizations, maintain performance, and improve outcomes. But is the sector living up to its name and realizing the full potential of the technology it uses? And is there room for technology organizations to benefit further from these advanced solutions?

AI Reaches Maturity

As technologies like AI reach maturity, organizations are beginning to understand the opportunities it offers for business outcomes in terms of churn, upselling and next best actions. However, they are also discovering the obstacles that they need to overcome, including finding the right balance for AI. Overusing AI just because it seems to be the latest trend sees organizations disappointed by the outcomes. Oppositely, underusing it sees organizations running the risk of missing out on the latest innovation and ultimately hurting their business.

When the use of AI has been balanced and put into production, it can start to create value at scale, augmenting intelligence, and taking over certain decisions and risks. At this point organizations need to be careful that they can still control AI and its outcomes. In other words, are AI models running correctly and delivering results that are transparent, trustworthy, unbiased, ethical, and aligned with your organization’s culture, vision and mission? This is where MLOps come into the picture, facilitating and managing communication and collaboration between data scientists and operations professionals to increase automation while improving production machine learning quality.

Why Have MLOps Grown in Importance?

Even though AI was defined back in the 1940s, it has taken time to break down the technological limitations surrounding AI for it to become reality. Associated technologies like cloud, deep learning, multiple sources of digital data and lower costs for communication and data exchanges has helped us overcome these limitations. MLOps have followed a similar evolution.

The current push towards AI and MLOps within the technology industry is the result of several different trends.

Increased Need for Productivity

While GDP continues to grow, the pace of productivity is actually declining, leading organizations to look for ways to increase their productivity.

Customer Centricity

Organizations want to reach each individual customer in a unique way to maximize the customer lifetime value. This means finding ways to leverage their data sources to fully understand individual customers so they can tweak their products and services to deliver exactly what each customer wants, when they want it.





Customer expectations for personalized products and services have been accelerated due to their access to digital tools. Plus, when faced with a multitude of options, customers now expect organizations to help them to select what they want.





People have been introduced to different technologies through the media and their personal usage, resulting in increased acceptance of advanced solutions when they are discussed in organizations.





Organizations are finding it difficult to find people with the right skills for the right roles. Technology is stepping into this gap to meet this need.





The rise of edge computing for MLOps is being pushed by customer expectations for increased security, robustness, and sustainability. It also answers organizational demands for a decentralized approach to decision making that doesn’t rely on your organization’s cloud connection.

What Do MLOps Mean for Your Organization?

MLOps have the potential to have a serious impact on your organization and its operations. In addition to AI and MLOps being leveraged to expand the size of your organization, it can also be leveraged in the products and services your organization brings to market and help your organization manage its digital threats while improving the customer experience and being ethical and transparent.

Leveraging AI in the Products and Services Your Organization Sells