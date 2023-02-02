When it comes to using data and AI to learn about customers, the media and entertainment sector is ahead of the game. Digital media in particular has made it easy to measure, track and log customer choices, giving the sector insights into how to optimize and personalize the experience. But as customers start to show a clear preference for relevance over personalization, how can the media and entertainment sector adapt?

Ahead of the Curve

As increasing amounts of media has become digitalized over the past 20 years, from books and music to TV programs and websites, the media and entertainment sector was amongst the first sectors to truly understand the benefits of logging and tracking their customers and finding ways to give customers a unique experience.

Monitoring and measuring media usage gives the sector insights into how to manage their customers, or, in other words, how to improve customer acquisition, retention, engagement, and monetization. For example, by looking at the gathered data, organizations are able to engage their customers by making content recommendations and act proactively to retain customers if they notice their engagement dropping off. Monetization of customer data captured via third-party cookies, prior to their phase-out, was sold to advertisers to generate additional revenue.

The Importance of Customer Centricity

Data and AI increase the amount of data and insights that the organization has about its customers, enabling a customer-centric approach. This has an impact on the customer lifecycle, customer lifetime value, and customer experience.

By focusing on the needs of the customer, organizations are able to move customers through the customer lifecycle from being an occasional to a regular customer and then to being a brand advocate. It also enables the organization to control and increase its share of the customer’s wallet. A customer-centric approach can increase the customer’s appreciation for your organization when things go well. However, if something doesn’t go as planned, it can be more challenging for your organization to recover.

How Customer Centricity is Changing the Curve

While the media and entertainment sector was the first to realize the potential of using data and AI, the pendulum is currently swinging in the opposite direction. From its more conservative new perspective, the media and entertainment sector is now asking two questions.

Firstly, what can the sector do? As third-party cookies are becoming a thing of the past, organizations are now working out the most optimal solutions for monitoring customers to deliver targeted and personalized content.

Secondly, what should the sector do? This question looks at what is and isn’t possible from an ethical and legal standpoint. While it sounds like a smart idea to use content optimization to drive customer engagement, there is a fine line concerning data usage that shouldn’t be crossed.

Behind these questions and the new conservative perspective, is the realization that customers are looking for relevance, not personalization. A lot of the actions previously taken by organizations, for example, the way they handled third-party cookies, had been done simply to gather customer data instead of improving the customer experience. By turning this around and making the customer experience the priority, organizations are using the data they gather to discover new ways to engage and retain their customers, ultimately creating customer intimacy.