In the 28th episode of TechTV, ICT Media welcomed a panel of distinguished guests to explore how organizations can navigate the evolving data and AI landscape, and how to balance innovation and operational excellence.

Rob Beijleveld introduced the guests:

Hemant Singhal, AVP Data & Analytics, Cognizant

Leo Diepstraten, Head of COO ITS Risk & Finance Continuity (EVP), Rabobank

Corry Wouters, Most Innovative Leader Award winner 2025Professor

Erik Beulen, Professor at the University of Manchester and Director of the Digital Knowledge Institute, Netherlands

Each guest shared their views on data-driven decision-making and the opportunities and challenges it presents.

Here are a few quotes that capture the spirit of the conversation:

“Being data-driven is no longer a differentiator—it should be the norm.”

“Technology upgrades should never be done for their own sake. They must serve a business purpose.”

“Tech leaders today need to be fluent in both technology and business.”

“Experiment, fail fast, but scale what works.”

“At the end of the day, technology must lead to simplification—in processes, in service, and in value.”

“Before you can close the gap, you need to figure out how big the gap is”

