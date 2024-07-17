Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant Benelux Blog
Subscribe for more and stay relevant

The Northern European newsletters deliver quarterly industry insights to help your business adapt, evolve, and respond—as if on intuition

 

2 mins

 

In the dynamic world of retail, where every square foot counts, there lies a paradox: the very spaces that drive commerce also contribute significantly to our environmental footprint. Our latest whitepaper delves into this intricate relationship, revealing the hidden costs and opportunities for change.  The paper introduces the concept of Whole Life Carbon Assessment (WLCA), a comprehensive approach to understanding a building’s carbon emissions throughout its lifecycle, and its potential to inform strategies for emission reduction.

Below, you’ll find bullet points outlining what you’ll learn by reading this whitepaper. The full document can be read here.

In this whitepaper, you will read more about:

  • The role of WLCA in providing a comprehensive view of a building’s carbon emissions and identifying key areas for emission reduction.
  • The unique challenges and opportunities in assessing and managing whole life carbon emissions in the retail building portfolio.
  • The importance of technology enablers and data sharing in supporting WLCA and facilitating effective carbon management strategies.
  • The critical role of scenario planning in enabling retailers to simulate the response of their building portfolio to various carbon reduction strategies.
  • The potential benefits of implementing WLCA within the retail building stock, including carbon visibility, cost reductions, compliance with regulations, and improved customer experience.
Click here to read the full whitepaper.
Maria Nikolaidou

Lead of Sustainable Retail and Consumer Goods 

Author Image
Latest blog posts
Related blog posts