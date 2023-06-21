Get the Right Analytics Mindset

In today’s ever-changing business landscape, organisations are realizing the immense value of analytics and the need

to revolutionise their decision-making processes. CIOs and CDOs have long understood the significance of analytics in

driving business success and have been championing analytics-driven approaches within their organisations.

Propel the Success of Analytics Adoption

Our study identified three key recommendations to propel the success of analytics adoption:

1. Embrace Simplicity

Rather than fixating on data perfection, organisations should shift their focus to the “what’s next” and actionable insights. By optimising our efforts and resources, you can unlock tremendous value.

2. Foster Better Adoption

The key to success lies in designing analytics products with a human-centric approach. You want to inspire and empower your stakeholders to become enthusiastic data citizens, eagerly pulling insights from the data. To achieve this, we need to establish a new operating model that fully supports this cultural shift.

3. Value is the Driver

To accelerate adoption, we must place a strong emphasis on value stewardship. This involves clearly defining and categorising our value ambitions, differentiating between regulatory requirements and those that directly serve our business objectives.

Putting Recommendations Into Action:

Our study found three strategies to put these recommendations into action:

1. Intense Pursuit of Value

By leveraging the concept of “good enough,” we can engage in an intense game of delivering value. Recognising that actionable insights can be derived without chasing perfection allows us to optimise our efforts and deliver tangible results.

2. Ignite Enthusiasm

Creating a pull effect for analytics-driven decision making requires inspiring our stakeholders and fostering a sense of excitement. This can be achieved through effective communication, comprehensive training, and showcasing success stories that demonstrate the transformative power of analytics.

3. The Perfect Blend

To unlock the true potential of our analytics, we must combine the strengths of both human and artificial intelligence. By leveraging the unique capabilities of each, we can generate actionable insights that drive informed decision-making.

Transforming decision-making processes requires a holistic approach encompassing cultural transformation, change management, and effective collaboration. Overcoming resistance to change and strengthening collaboration are essential to break free from traditional cycles and enable analytics-driven, holistic decision-making. To effectively implement new ways of working, we have discovered that organisational agility is paramount. The ability to adapt and introduce analytics as a common thread throughout the organisation is crucial. In the current technology-driven landscape, agility is the key to success. Analytics is not a static element; it constantly evolves and provides valuable guidance for improved decision-making and future evaluations.

Motivation and effective leadership are vital components for success. By removing obstacles and celebrating small victories, an environment that fosters analytics-driven decision-making arises. Providing easy access to important data, establishing communities of users, and creating centralised information hubs are proven strategies for knowledge transfer and continuous improvement. Organisations face the formidable challenge of reengineering their decision-making processes. The integration of analytics is pivotal in enabling timely and informed decisions, which are essential for achieving success in today’s dynamic business landscape.