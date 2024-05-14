Human-centric design validates user outcomes, but not business outcomes. For instance, a solution that makes users more efficient may not significantly reduce operating costs. Additionally, validation often relies on experiments approximating reality. There can be many reasons for positive experimental feedback, while real-world adoption might differ.

To confidently assess our solution, we must clearly define KPIs for both user and business outcomes, quantify them, and release our product to a target population as soon as possible, even if only to (internal) beta testers or early adopters. Real user interaction provides insights into the actual impact on user and business outcomes, further increasing confidence as investment continues.

Feedback during development is critical for informed decision-making and a basic requirement for Agile development, though many organizations falter with vague KPIs, lack of consistent measurement systems, and decisions not based on achievement of outcome. Many large, corporate organizations struggle with Agile. They plan roadmaps based on timelines rather than outcomes, contradicting Agile principles and posing investment risks.

Large corporates often adopt Scrum but make waterfall decisions, a logical response given their complexity and need for pre-planning and stakeholder buy-in. Scaled Agile frameworks (SAFe), though intended to address these issues, are often misapplied.

This not only risks building the wrong solution but also risks overinvestment in overly-refined features. While extra features can add value, their development cost may outweigh the benefits. Tracking business impact helps us assess the value of additional functionality and when a simpler solution could achieve business outcomes more efficiently and with a better ROI.

How can we achieve the advantages of Agile in the corporate landscape? We propose the "stepped waterfall" method—merging waterfall's clear objectives for organizational alignment, budgeting, and scheduling with Agile's iterative build/measure/learn cycle, de-risking focus, and flexible investment.

The initial step involves human-centric design to broadly outline the solution, validating real user needs through research and creating a concept validated by high-level prototyping to ensure value addition and facilitating stakeholder communication and decision-making. This needs to be fit-for-purpose, focusing on establishing and validating the solution’s direction rather than on details. This prevents investing in potentially irrelevant problems.

Key screens may serve as illustrations, but their content is provisional and subject to change. Incorporating these extra initial steps like research, concept development, prototyping, and validation by a small design team's effort over several weeks is cost-effective compared to later expenses and effort of having a full development team redo coded features to correct for skipping this relatively minor expense.

This process results in a defined product goal. An example could be a "know your customer" (KYC) portal for financial institutions that centralizes communication and documentation for all involved parties, offering a single source of truth. A prototype guides the presentation of the future state to employees and stakeholders, and provides the basis for a rough timeline estimate. As this estimate is based on an approximation of the solution, it prevents unrealistic reliability expectations.