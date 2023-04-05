When it comes to implementing new technologies, the manufacturing sector is faced with unique challenges that are often difficult to overcome. Cloud technology, for example, offers clear advantages to the sector, but organizations often question how they can successfully implement this technology while avoiding the potential pitfalls in front of them.

What challenges are organizations facing?

When it comes to modernizing their existing technology, organizations in the manufacturing sector face three main business challenges that are unique to their sector.

Firstly, unlike other sectors, there is a high percentage of blue-collar employees in the manufacturing sector. From their positions on the shop floor and in warehouse, these employees tend to perceive change differently to white-collar employees. Practically speaking, this means that the manufacturing sector needs to adopt different change management processes that focus more on health, safety, and productivity to achieve a successful outcome.

Secondly, the cost of the goods produced by the manufacturing sector is under extreme pressure. This has a knock-on effect, putting pressure on their supply chain for direct and indirect sources of raw materials, as well as their procurement planning including their distribution and inventory strategies. Any technology modernization strategy needs to take this into consideration.

Lastly, as a result of organizations growing inorganically by merging with or acquiring rivals, they frequently have a large variety of legacy applications and systems, often running in silos at different local locations and rarely fully supported. However, these legacy applications remain popular on the shop floor, making it difficult for management to modernize by implementing a new, standard way of working supported by new IT infrastructure that would promote economies of scale across the organization and introduce the benefits of standardization and best practices.

What cloud offers organizations

While these challenges make it difficult to migrate to the cloud, manufacturing organizations are increasingly becoming more open to the opportunities cloud offers thanks to the advances in cloud technology over the past few years.

Latency, in particular, is an important consideration. Legacy applications running on local servers are very sensitive to lags in latency due to manufacturing plants operating under continuous production and requiring real-time integration with all connected applications. The advances in cloud have reduced latency to ultra-low levels, delivering the performance organizations require to ensure that their investment is optimized.