A Benelux perspective on how to leverage data and insights on customer expectations

The future-ready business

In an era of uncertainty, our clients and prospects need to be ready for anything: ready for any economic, political, social or environmental shift or shock, at any time. Cognizant therefor commissioned Economist Impact to launch the Future Ready Business Benchmark program. The program examines businesses’ preparedness for success regarding four thematic focus areas: firm fundamentals, technology and innovation, talent and environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

One of the study’s three identified critical success factors is capturing value from rapid technology acceleration and data.

In this regard, we see a trend for empowering digital workers, as 96% of global respondents are prioritizing technology investments that augment, rather than replace, workforces. 34% of respondents sees this as business-critical. 91% of respondents named the democratization of technology as a priority (26% as a business-critical), as workers themselves can best highlight areas in which the technology offers the most value and their participation in the creation of tools means a higher probability in the adoption of them.

After Cybersecurity, “Anticipating and adapting to changing customer needs” and “User / Customer experience” round out the top 3 regarding strategic priorities for global technology investments.

This article further zooms into Cognizant’s perspective on value realization from technology investments for the Retail sector in the Benelux.

Data and advanced technology as the key to create personalized omnichannel shopping experiences

The Benelux region is known for its high consumer purchasing power and its advanced logistics infrastructure, making it an attractive market for retailers.

Beyond these traditional parameters, the global industry is being disrupted by the rise of digital channels and technology innovations, and consequently a new wave of customer expectations.

Our Future-Readiness research effectively indicates that for the global retailer, “Data-driven operations and mind-set” (40% business-critical) and “Digital first business model” (36% business-critical) are respectively the company’s number 1 and number 5 top strategic priorities.

These developments ring in an exciting and dynamic time of change for retailers in the Benelux area, as the region is a leader in digital adoption and innovation, with a significant number of consumers who are open to trying new technologies.

Indeed, consumers are increasingly looking for an exciting, connected, and personalized shopping experience and therefore retailers must now focus on creating a human-centered approach and developing strategies that will enable them to create a seamless customer experience across all channels.