In the landscape of financial transactions, the shift towards ISO 20022 migration is an evolving narrative, brimming with complexity and potential. Across the European Union, a comprehensive study conducted by the European Cards Stakeholders Group emphasized the significance of a market-driven approach to ISO 20022 migration, refraining from imposing a rigid standardization mandate. From our vantage point, this transition can be orchestrated through a dynamic, point-to-point connection within the ecosystem, involving key players.

The proposed migration sequence encompasses critical entities, starting with Acquirers connecting with Payment Schemes, followed by Payment Schemes engaging with Issuers, subsequently involving Clearing and Settlement processes, and ultimately, Terminals integrating with Acquirers. Acknowledging the arduous journey ahead, bridging the translation capabilities between the existing ISO 8583 and ISO 20022 standards at various touchpoints is crucial to smooth the transition.