Metabolic and Cognizant have signed a Teaming Agreement to enhance sustainability offerings and help clients improve their environmental and social impacts across the value chain. The collaboration aims to turn sustainability commitments into meaningful action, using workflow and automation strategies, data structuring and digital monitoring, cloud foundations, and data sharing platforms.

Together, the companies will work with clients on baselining and improving their carbon, water, biodiversity, and local community impacts. The partnership will help Metabolic scale its mission to transition the global economy to a fundamentally sustainable state, while Cognizant will deliver sustainability road mapping through a joint center of excellence which employs data-driven sustainability planning.