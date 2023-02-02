Like many other industries, the retail and consumer goods industry measures business outcomes in the context of the customer life cycle, customer experience, and customer lifetime value. However, unlike other industries, the retail and consumer goods industry is moving from competing on products to competing on customers. In this situation, how can data help organizations to maximize their business outcomes?

The Drive to Become Data-Driven

The retail and consumer goods industry has always competed on both products and customers, with a particular focus on products. However, as technology evolved, enabling copycat products to appear quickly in the market, the focus of the retail and consumer goods industry moved to competing for customers.

This means retail and consumer goods organizations need to know and understand their customer and how their customer interacts with their product better than ever before. Unfortunately, a lot of the data needed to do this is currently out of the organization’s reach, driving them to become more customer-centric to fill this data gap.

Being so close to the end customer, the retail and consumer goods industry has always been one of the most mature sectors when it comes to gathering and using data. To maximize their business outcomes, organizations will need to start to leverage their gathered data and reach the next stage of data maturity.

But can organizations achieve this? Previously, each department in an RCG organization gathered and stored its own data and used its own applications to carry out its responsibilities. Management then integrated all data sources and applications, with standard processes and connected data sources. While this provided a better customer experience and more insights, it only allowed the organization to produce standard products. As data becomes part of the fabric of an organization, it requires a change in mindset. Organizations need to use the data to discover exactly what different customers are looking for and then tweak and differentiate their product range accordingly.

Data can also open up new business opportunities, empowering retail and consumer goods organizations to monetize their data and adapt their business model. This works by organizations creating a cross-section of their data, anonymizing it, and then selling it to other organizations in their ecosystem as a marketing service. For example, a take-out delivery company has data about the locations of customers who order take-out food, including the frequency of orders and the type of food the customers prefer. This would be useful data for an organization that is planning where to open their new take-out restaurant.

It is important to note that the data on its own is insufficient to maximize the business outcomes. Knowledge about the local markets and customers is equally important.

Gaining a B2B2C Perspective

Many organizations within the retail and consumer goods industry have realized that to stay relevant in the future, it is essential that they connect with their end-customers and create or develop stronger bonds with them. This realization is driving the industry’s transformation from a B2B focus to a B2B2C perspective.

However, even though the retail and consumer goods industry is relatively close to the end-customer, it is not always easy to develop a B2B2C perspective. Organizations need to adapt their business models and form collaborations with ecosystem or value chain partners in order to be able to access external customer data. The business value of these partnerships depends on the accessibility of the data, the insights generated, and the level of collaboration.

Retail and consumer goods organizations have moved beyond sharing transactional data such as updates, exceptions, and changes with their partners via an electronic data interface (EDI) and are now considering how to tackle data sharing, the next level of data maturity. Unfortunately, there are not yet any official standards for data sharing, which adds to the complexity of it.

One option is to use a data cleanroom, but this method has limitations including requiring all partners to use the same technology platform, which isn’t always feasible. New concepts, like the insight marketplace are becoming available to start sharing and consuming data in the ecosystem with the use of application programming interfaces (APIs). This facilitates the leveraging of the data available in the ecosystem to create better outcomes. Combining data with applications has become easier.

Additionally, it is not straightforward to jointly create insights that are valuable for both the organization and its partner.