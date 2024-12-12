Kubernetes is an open-source system developed by Google, while Cloud Foundry is an open-source, multi-cloud application PaaS originally developed by VMware. Both are used by a diverse range of organizations across various industries. While Cloud Foundry has been popular due to its simplicity and opinionated workflow, it has limitations that can be addressed by moving to a more flexible platform like Kubernetes.

High adoption rate

Kubernetes has rapidly become a cornerstone in container orchestration, with its adoption soaring among enterprises. As of recent reports, over 60 percent of organizations have now adopted Kubernetes, with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) noting a rise in adoption rates to 96 percent. The platform’s market size is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4 percent by 2031, reflecting its critical role in managing and deploying containerized applications across various industries.

Transition requires planning

This growth is driven by Kubernetes’ scalability, flexibility and automation capabilities, making it essential for modern business operations. Kubernetes can run on almost any infrastructure and has a very active community together with a large ecosystem of related projects and managed services, like Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).