Since the very beginning of insurance, back in Babylonia, China, and India over 4,000 years ago, we have built an industry on a single tenet: finding a way to transfer or distribute risk. Over time, it has become increasingly possible to ensure that offers are personalized and tailored to the customer’s individual profile. However, insurance policies today are still frequently based on generic and hypothetical profiles that rarely resemble the customers who actually paying the premiums.

It’s now time for insurers to fully utilize the potential of new technology, embracing hyper-personalization and the benefits that it offers for customers and insurers. To realize these benefits, insurers will need to undertake a data-driven transformation of their organization, empowered by a top-down vision that removes silos, encourages transversal collaboration, and reimagines every stage of the value chain.

Major Drivers for Hyper-Personalization

While insurance is often seen as a traditional industry, the long-established relationships between customers and insurers, or between customers, brokers, and insurers, are being swept away by drivers that are pushing us towards hyper-personalization. These drivers include new economic models developed from the availability of increasing amounts of data from new and different sources, customers raising different demands and expectations, and asset types changing in unexpected ways.

Economic Models

The majority of retail insurance policies are currently paid once a calendar period, with the details only checked in between renewals at the initiative of the policy holder. Hyper-personalization turns this model upside down by empowering the customer to transform their passive insurance policy to an active use-based policy that varies from moment to moment depending on the policy holder’s behavior and decisions. The automation of the underwriting and pricing process will need to use available data and machine learning to be effortless.

To give an example, imagine choosing a new private health insurance for your family. Instead of a fixed annual payment, the premium could vary depending on the risk profile associated with a number of factors, including if you exercise that day or spend the time sitting in front of a computer screen instead, your location, the activity performed, or the time of the day.

The data needed for some of these calculations are already available, especially in the health sector thanks to the number of wearables in the market or other connected devices. More data sources are constantly appearing, expanding the possibilities of hyper-personalization and enabling the expansion of an activity-based business model for insurance. The creation of data ecosystems will lay the foundation for sharing data across multiple verticals.

Customer-Centric Demands

Hyper-personalization empowers insurers to move from segmenting customers into large, homogeneous bands that have only a passing resemblance to the individual customers, into personal groups that are fully focused on every aspect of the customer. This has a direct impact on the customer lifecycle, customer experience, and customer lifetime value.

Firstly, hyper-personalization gives you insights into the customer’s lifecycle, helping you upsell new and different insurance products, with the ultimate aim of turning the customer into a brand advocate.

Secondly, the customer experience can be significantly enhanced thanks to the one-to-one approach enabled by hyper-personalization. However, it is worth noting that if something goes wrong, the negative impact will be greater than it would have been if the insurer had been using a one-to-many policy.

Lastly, the customer lifetime value remains important. Hyper-personalization can assist the optimization of lifetime value by opening up new insurance opportunities from a source (insurer and/or broker) that the customer has learned to trust. In the Benelux, as in many European countries, insurers also need to consider the customer lifetime value of the broker, so that all stakeholders in the total value chain remain satisfied with this transformation.

Changing Asset Types

The nature of insurable assets is shifting. Insurers are increasingly providing coverage for shared physical assets, from co-housing and shared transport options to physical robots used for surgery or manufacturing. All of this challenges current definitions of direct and indirect responsibility. The aggregation of risk types into one policy combined with the disaggregation of the asset into micro-coverage will be part of this customization.