In recent years the transportation and logistics industry has become increasingly customer-centric, offering customers transparency in the supply chain with on-demand delivery and tracking options. All of which is possible due to effective data strategies that empower transportation and logistics organizations to deliver hyper-personalized services. But is it possible for transportation and logistics organizations to further utilize their data strategy to increase their competitive advantage in the market?

The Drivers for Data Transformation

As there are almost no switching costs for customers, it is vital that transportation and logistics organizations find a way to create carrier loyalty. While technology has already revolutionized the way the industry operates, with carriers using hyper-personalization, customer as a partner, and pay-as-you-go models, there is still room for improvement. Organizations that implement a digital transformation and change management program can help differentiate themselves from their competition. These differentiations can include increased sustainability, faster last mile deliveries, optimized operations that notify customers of delivery windows, and a smoother omnichannel experience across multiple touchpoints.

Other external drivers for data transformation include:

A Complex and Connected Supply Chain

Data/information and speed are critical to ensuring deliveries are made on time, every time. Customer Expectations

Need to Diversify

Generating new revenue sources by leveraging new ecosystems, including the connected data from their own organization as well as from their partners in the ecosystem, will enable transportation and logistics organizations to thrive, and in some cases survive.

Sustainability

By optimizing loads or changing transportation modes based on data, organizations can contribute to a better and more sustainable environment.

Advanced Technologies

The increase in advanced technologies can generate faster and better insights from consumed data.

The increase in advanced technologies can generate faster and better insights from consumed data. Lowering Costs

Uncertain Macro-Economic and Geopolitical Environment

Events around the world create risks that need to be managed. Enhanced efficiency, visibility, and agility across the value chain is essential to compete.

Events around the world create risks that need to be managed. Enhanced efficiency, visibility, and agility across the value chain is essential to compete.

Why Data Strategies Should be Part of a Transportation and Logistics Organization’s Business Strategy

Data has always been an invaluable resource in business, but organizations have always found it challenging to unlock that value due to the high volume of data and the challenges associated with gathering, organizing and activating it.

The volume of data that exists and is available to organizations is increasing quickly. In fact, 90% of the data in the world today only became available in the last two years. This rapid growth in the volume of data has increased the challenge of managing that data, amplifying the need for a data strategy. Developing this data strategy is one way that organizations can overcome these challenges and access the value of their data while efficiently using their resources.