When innovations and new technology are implemented in organizations, resistance is often the default reaction. For many, the realm of AI provokes mystery, distrust, feeling of lagging behind technology, and genuine concerns of impending reorganizations. According to recent polls, only 9% of Americans believe AI will do more good than harm to society. While leaders safeguard the growth and innovation culture of their organization, they must transform their employees' resistance to AI and its implementation into acceptance and advocacy. The paradox lies within leaders seeing AI as a net positive, and society seeing AI as a net negative. While the truth of the matter is dependent on perspectives, shifting resistance into advocacy for your workforce requires understanding and four change interventions.

Will AI Take My Job?

Why do employees resist AI adoption? Often, their fears are multifaceted. The most salient concern is job displacement. More narratives are growing around AI’s focus on automation and efficiency, and with that, many interpret this as the first steps to redundancy and reorganization. Your workforce may wonder: How will AI tools impact their own day-to-day tasks? Is the learning curve steep? Will they need to upskill? For some in software engineering, apprehensions might orbit around data security, code copyright, and ethical implications. Each concern, whether they are broad or focused, requires attention and action; four interventions to handle AI resistance are outlined below.

Empowering Through Education

The age-old adage, "fear of the unknown," holds particularly true for generative AI. Education is the first change intervention necessary for allaying AI resistance. By demystifying this technology, AI anxiety can be alleviated. Seminars, workshops, and interactive training sessions where individuals can experiment with tools, can transition employees from being observers to active participants in the AI journey. Leverage natural cadence forums like team meetings or community of practice sessions to inspire team members to share their learning, use cases, information on AI advancements, and challenges. These sessions humanize AI adoption but also inspire their colleagues to embark on it.

Involvement as an Antidote to Resistance

The involvement of employees and a change network can transform resistance into advocacy. Leaders who take time to foster a culture of co-creation and innovation are impactful.