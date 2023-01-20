Type in a topic service or offering and then hit Enter to search
Written by Cognizant Benelux
31 December, 2022
Check out our Amsterdam Digital Studio, the factory where digital solution concepts are brought to life! This 2,500 square meter building is where more than 1,400 of our Netherlands-based employees can partner with startups, universities and clients to ideate, prototype, implement and deliver at scale. It’s the perfect setting to inspire innovation and develop human-centered solutions.