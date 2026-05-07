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Cognizant Blog
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Under EU T+1, the entire post-trade window — allocation, confirmation, FX funding, collateral mobilisation, exception handling — compresses to five hours. For most European firms still running on legacy, batch-driven infrastructure, that is not tight. It is structurally impossible.

The challenge is not working faster. It is working differently. And Europe faces a harder version of this transition than any market before it: fragmented CSDs, multi-currency flows, complex cross-border legal frameworks and operating models that were never designed for same-day processing.

Euroclear data shows that 71% of EU settlement failures today are already caused by counterparty shorts, before T+1 even kicks in. Add tighter recall windows, reduced time for exception handling and near-zero tolerance for late matching, and the picture gets significantly worse unless firms act now.

What you will find in this insight

Cognizant and Microsoft have published the first in a series of four insights on EU T+1 settlement modernisation. It covers the structural weaknesses of European post-trade infrastructure, the impact on each participant type: from asset managers and brokers to custodians and FMIs  and a framework for building an event-driven operating model that is ready for what comes next.

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Meet our experts

Pramit Basu

Consulting Principal, BFS Consulting, Cognizant

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Pramit brings over two decades of deep domain experience in capital market and commodity trading, bridging the gap between traditional business and modern digital agility, including AI solutioning at enterprise level. 

Pramit can be reached at Basu.Pramit@cognizant.com

Aniruddha Ranade

Consulting Manager, BFS Consulting, Cognizant

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Aniruddha brings 15 years of consulting expertise spanning capital markets, commodities trading, BFSI, and data standards, connecting financial domain depth with modern digital and enterprise solution.

Aniruddha can be reached at Aniruddha.Ranade@cognizant.com

Anshuman Choudhary

Senior Partner, Consulting, Cognizant

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Anshuman has diverse experience in financial services sector over the last 25+ years. He has strong subject matter expertise in risk management, capital markets and wealth management. 

Anshuman can be reached at Anshuman.Choudhary@cognizant.com

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