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Cognizant Blog
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Under T+1, the entire post-trade window compresses to five hours. The real complexity is not speed, it is the interconnectedness of the workstreams that must all complete within it. A stale SSI, a missed CLS cut-off, a delayed collateral substitution: each failure cascades across the chain, resulting in fails, penalties, and liquidity strain no single team can absorb in isolation.

Europe faces a structurally harder version of this transition than the US or Asia. Fragmented CSDs, multi-currency flows, and manual-heavy processes mean the friction points are deeply embedded. Only 65% of EU settlement instructions match on trade date today. Up to 40% of large firms still rely on manual SSI processing. CLS will not adjust its cut-off timelines. And freed collateral from lower margin requirements largely gets reabsorbed as operational buffer, not returned to firms.

What you will find in this insight

The second in Cognizant and Microsoft’s series on EU T+1 modernisation maps the depth and interconnectedness of challenges across collateral management, Target2-Securities, standard settlement instructions, partial settlement, and FX and explains what firms must address before October 2027.

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Meet our experts

Pramit Basu

Consulting Principal, BFS Consulting, Cognizant

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Pramit brings over two decades of deep domain experience in capital market and commodity trading, bridging the gap between traditional business and modern digital agility, including AI solutioning at enterprise level. 

Pramit can be reached at Basu.Pramit@cognizant.com

Aniruddha Ranade

Consulting Manager, BFS Consulting, Cognizant

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Aniruddha brings 15 years of consulting expertise spanning capital markets, commodities trading, BFSI, and data standards, connecting financial domain depth with modern digital and enterprise solution.

Aniruddha can be reached at Aniruddha.Ranade@cognizant.com

Anshuman Choudhary

Senior Partner, Consulting, Cognizant

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Anshuman has diverse experience in financial services sector over the last 25+ years. He has strong subject matter expertise in risk management, capital markets and wealth management. 

Anshuman can be reached at Anshuman.Choudhary@cognizant.com

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