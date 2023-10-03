Amidst engagements with a healthcare client at Cognizant, we delved into infusing AI through digital avatars in a virtual environment with the goal of simulating patients with Type 1 Diabetes. The learnings of that exploration and research have helped visualize the many ways AI could be used in the future when converging into the virtual or mixed reality world.

Research entailed a primary focus on understanding the role AI will take when merging into virtual reality (VR) and the many improvements it could bring to a technology that, despite being promising and exciting, has struggled to go from the curve of early adopters into a useful and well-adopted product over the past few years.



Throughout user interviews within the project, the struggles users faced started to become clear. Within the virtual world, users experienced a multitude of frustrations, from nausea during the navigation and walking, to simply the inability to connect and interact with other peers resulting in a lonely experience where the focus initially was collaboration within the metaverse.

Subsequently, we added an AI character into the experience which helped creating amusement and improved the user experience due to being a companion in the virtual world. In short: artificial intelligence has added a myriad of value to the use of a metaverse experience.

Healthcare is already one of the areas with most visible advantages of using virtual reality, whether it is the ability to explore microscopical forms from inside a body or to re-create activities that once used complex tools and live organic matter to be studied. The current technologies embedded within VR are already being adopted widely, but with the exponential growth and use of large language models (LLMs) and generative AI, these industries are going for an even higher stake when it comes to innovation.

In a recent study by the University of Central Florida, they were able to highlight different areas where it is possible to see a growth within the AI academic community anytime there was an overlap on the use of mixed reality. The research shows that medical training is at the top of the list of research topics currently in development, showcasing that healthcare is front and center when it comes to exploring the combined power of virtual reality and artificial intelligence.