Etex, a global leader in lightweight construction materials, has embarked on a transformative journey to modernize its IT foundation. Partnering with Cognizant and SAP, Etex successfully migrated its legacy SAP ECC environment to SAP S/4HANA, setting the stage for future growth and sustainable innovation.

The challenge

Founded in 1905, Etex has a rich history of innovation in the construction industry. However, to continue its growth and support its sustainable product lines, Etex needed to modernize its enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform. The existing SAP ECC platform was nearing the end of its support, prompting Etex to upgrade to SAP S/4HANA. This major modernization project required a comprehensive multi-year assessment to determine the best approach.

Delivering a successful modernization

The modernization project was delivered in under 12 months without any surprises or setbacks. Over 40 country operations now benefit from a modern ERP backbone, supporting business growth and enabling 6,000+ users to leverage a new digital core. The new IT foundation ensures that Etex’s business-critical SAP core is ready for future shifts, delivering a powerful technology backbone that supports sustainable innovation.