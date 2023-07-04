I’ve recently been part of the ERIKS x Cognizant hackathon as support/SME. And as a strong supporter of the multi-disciplinary way of working, I just couldn’t help myself and note down some useful tips. Just to make sure, this isn't a rulebook, but it might help you get the most out of your next hackathon.

We've all been part of a hackathon or at least heard about one.

If not, here’s a rundown: A hackathon is an intense event where diverse individuals with different skills collaborate to solve problems and create tech innovations. It's a vibrant mix of teamwork, brainstorming, and hands-on building, all within a limited time frame. With a competitive edge, teams work passionately to outdo each other and bring out their best. It's an amazing experience that often leads to impressive outcomes!

Hackathons can be super stressful. Crazily running around for hours or even days. Reading a bunch of stuff, talking to a bunch of people, and then brainstorming and arguing a while. And then suddenly, someone says, "You need to start building!" and it's a race against the clock to finish before the judges come. You start panicking, thinking, "What if they don’t like it? What if another team has the same idea but does it better?" Or maybe you're cool and confident with your idea. Either way, we all feel relieved when it's finally over.

The Struggle is a Part of It...

It’s never easy. There are many things to do during this short period of time. Understanding the challenge and figuring out a solution is part of it. A challenge is called a “challenge” for a reason. Otherwise, it would be called "an easy" or "a simple".

But there is one thing that most of us do but might not do consciously during a hackathon: figuring out this team thing. Sometimes working together is smooth sailing, sometimes the sailing is everything BUT smooth. So… how do we go about this team thing?

Be Empathetic

Everyone has feelings, ideas, opinions, and stuff like that. Be respectful towards each other. It's totally cool to disagree and have discussions, though. Let everyone share their ideas and talk. If someone won't stop blabbering, try setting time limits. And if you're the one doing all the talking, don't get mad if someone cuts you off. Remember, it's about the team and the goal, not you personally.